The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team broke open a close game in the fourth inning Wednesday and rolled to a 17-8, five-inning win over The King's Academy, of Woodstock, completing a quarterfinal sweep and advancing to the GICAA semifinals.
The Knights (12-0), who lost to TKA in the semifinals last year, dominated the series, winning game one 23-3 in three innings on Tuesday before wrapping it up on Wednesday.
The game was tied 4-4 in the top of the fourth before BCA exploded for eight runs in the fourth and piled on five more in the fifth. TKA scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth but could not avoid the run rule.
Kaleigh Roseland led BCA at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Clancy Bourbeau went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three RBIs. Taylor Buckner went 1-for-2 with a triple and a pair of walks and drove in four runs. Audrey Fry and Jadyn Goddard also had multi-hit games.
BCA will host either Skipstone Academy or Covington Academy in the semifinals for a best-of-three series that will most likely begin Monday. Skipstone and Covington are scheduled to play game three of their series at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Softball: BCA completes sweep of King's Academy, advances to semifinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry