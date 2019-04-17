Prep Roundup: AHS boys tennis falls at Douglas County in playoffs

The Apalachee boys tennis team went on the road Tuesday and pushed Douglas County to the limit, but the Wildcats ultimately fell 3-2 to the Tigers in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Wildcats (8-14), the No. 4 seed from Region 8, took an early lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles by Parker King and Ishtan Patel.
Douglas County, the top seed from Region 5, evened the match with a win at No. 2 doubles over Patrick Fuller and Isiah Vang. Eli Hagan put the Wildcats back on top with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles but the Tigers got a win at No. 2 singles over Lloyd Phinney to tie it again.
Apalachee’s Jeremiah Chance pushed his opponent in the No. 3 singles match, losing a first set tiebreaker and then dropping the second set, 6-4.
Apalachee started the season 0-9 but made a strong recovery, winning seven of their last nine matches to fight its way into the playoffs for a fifth straight year.
The Wildcats will lose six seniors off this year’s team, including Hagan, a Wallace State signee, who set a school record for career wins, finishing 77-2. Fuller, King, Phinney, Vang and Luke Woschitz are also graduating.
In other local tennis playoff action, the second-seeded Winder-Barrow girls were scheduled to host Alexander on Wednesday afternoon.
Baseball: BCA splits pair of region games
The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team earned a thrilling 4-3 region win over John Milledge Academy in 10 innings at home Friday, but couldn’t keep that momentum going Tuesday as the Knights were routed 10-0 in five innings at rival Loganville Christian Academy.
In Friday’s game, the Knights (6-11, 3-4 GISA Region 4-AAA) got a one-out double from Dalton Garmon in the bottom of the 10th, and Garmon came around to score on an error by the John Milledge first baseman to give BCA the win. The Trojans had rallied to tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.
Jacob Adams led the Knights offensively, going 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first, and he picked up the win on the mound, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings in relief of Andrew Klein while striking out five and issuing just one walk. Klein went 2-for-4 with a walk at the plate.
The Knights managed just two hits in five innings Tuesday as LCA tagged BCA pitching for eight runs over the first three innings and then piled on two more in the fifth to end it.
The Knights are scheduled to wrap up region play Monday when they visit Augusta Prep for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. They’ll then host Dominion Christian at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Dominion on April 25 to wrap up the regular season before beginning the state playoffs April 29.
Soccer: AHS teams gearing up
for playoffs
The Apalachee girls and boys soccer teams are both seeded third out of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and are awaiting final details of their first-round playoff matches next week.
The Lady Wildcats (7-8-1) are slated to visit Northgate, the No. 2 seed out of Region 5, in Newnan late next week while the Wildcat boys (9-5-2) will either be traveling to Northgate or Alexander. Their opponent will be determined Thursday.
If both teams are matched up with Northgate, Apalachee girls coach Paul Thornton said the school will request a doubleheader to be played April 26. If that request is denied, the girls would play April 25 and the boys would play April 26, Thornton said.
The Lady Wildcats rounded out their regular season April 9 with a 3-0 home victory over Morgan County in a non-region contest. Sarah Currey and Taylor Salvaggio scored goals, while senior Griselda Salazar added a goal on senior night. Salvaggio, Meg Folsom and Bailey Arnold all had assists.
Senior Nancy Romero, who is out for the season with an injury, got the ceremonial start in goal before giving way to freshman backup Hansy Garcia, who recorded a shutout. Apalachee also got strong play from its backline of Skylar Gordon, Andrella Delacruz, Macky Clarke and Natalie Allen.
The Apalachee boys closed out their regular season with a 3-2 victory over Morgan County.
