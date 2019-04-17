Online fundraiser set up for surviving victim of fatal wreck

An online fundraiser has been established for the family of an Auburn woman who was injured in a fatal car wreck in Statham that killed her mother earlier this month.
According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, just after 4 p.m. on April 3, Faye Rogers Dowty, 63, of Auburn, was traveling west on State Route 316 when her vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a Winder woman at the highway’s intersection with Wall Road. Dowty’s vehicle traveled off of the roadway onto the north shoulder and struck a ditch, and Dowty was killed. The other driver was ruled at fault because she failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the report, but was not charged.
Dowty’s daughter, Sheila Burk, 44, of Auburn, was critically injured and is still hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Her sister, Krissi Canup, of Royston, said Monday that Burk has had two major surgeries and is expected to be wheelchair-bound for six months before beginning inpatient rehabilitation.
Canup has set up a GoFundMe page to cover some of Burk’s medical expenses and funeral expenses for Dowty. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/family-lost-mom-ampsister-is-fighting-for-her-life.
Canup said Dowty and Burk were on their way to meet her and another family member to see a movie when the wreck occurred.
“Faye had been sick, in and out of the hospital and unable to work in the most recent months, and Sheila works and lives pay check to pay check like most of us,” the page reads. “Any amount you can give…would be such a blessing. If you can't give money, no worries. All I ask is that you at least pray for our family. Pray for traveling mercies. Pray for Sheila to have a speedy recovery and pray for the family that has lost their mom, Nanny, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by many.”
The page had raised $1,065 of a $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
Canup said the family will be placing a cross at the site of the accident on Sunday. She said Dowty was cremated and a memorial service is being planned for later when Burk can attend.
