Barrow schools would add 36.5 positions in $134.5 million budget

The Barrow County School System plans to add 36.5 new teaching positions in Fiscal Year 2020 and spend $134.5 million in its general operations budget.
The school system anticipates receiving about 7.7 percent more revenue for next year than the current year. Fiscal Year 2020 starts July 1.
The school board got a 90-minute presentation on the budget and the budget process Tuesday night from Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services. Six of the nine school board members attended. They were Lynn Stevens, Rickey Bailey, Debi Krause, Garey Huff Sr., Jordan Raper and Beverly Kelley.
The board is expected to adopt the tentative budget at its May 7 meeting. The final budget is expected to be adopted at a called meeting June 18.
The school millage rate of 18.5 mills is expected to remain the same, just as it has since 2007. Public hearings on the budget will be at 10 a.m. May 30 and 6 p.m. June 12. Both will be at the professional development center, the administrative offices of the schools.
The tentative budget calls for using $1.4 million from school reserves. The current budget called for using $2.4 million in reserve money.
However, Houston said the school system has received more money than projected in recent years and the reserve funds have not been used. For example, the FY2018 budget called for using $3.6 million in deficit spending — from reserves. Instead, the schools received $4.5 million more than budgeted.
If the deficit spending were approved and used, Houston projected the reserves to be $14.2 million at the end of June 2020. The reserve fund was $18 million for FY2018.
The budget is projected to increase by about $9.5 million over the current budget.
