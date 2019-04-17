Statham faces more federal, state lawsuits

The City of Statham faces another federal lawsuit over an arrest made by former police officer Marc Lofton and another state lawsuit about violations of the open records law.
The city is facing multiple federal lawsuits about arrests made by Lofton. Those suits are in federal court in Gainesville.
The city now is a defendant, along with police chief Allan Johnston, and former officers Lofton and Brian Cowart, in a lawsuit filed by Sherri Lynn Ford.
The suit involves at least two arrests and one guilty plea by Ford. All charges against her were dismissed by the district attorney in February 2018 or vacated by a Superior Court judge in 2017.
Ford asked for “general and special compensatory damages,” punitive damages against Lofton and Johnston and attorney’s fees, expenses and the costs of litigation.
The lawsuit was filed in March. Ford’s lawyer is Jennifer Hickey, who has an office in Stone Mountain.
Catherine Corkren, who settled complaints about the open records law in February, has filed a lawsuit in Barrow County Superior Court about violations of the open meetings law. She cites 13 violations of the law.
Ford’s suit contends the city officials knew and Johnston knew about violations of her constitutional rights and state law.
Lofton confiscated three “rocks” that he said might be methamphetamine. Ford charges in the suit that the rocks were “whole rocks that were smooth and opaque. They did not resemble crystals,” as methamphetamine typically does.
The suit says, “Defendants admitted that the aquarium rocks did not look like methamphetamine” and Lofton “failed to mention that the officers had never seen methamphetamine that looked anything like the aquarium rock.”
See more in the April 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
