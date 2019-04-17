Statham planning next steps toward new form of government

The Statham City Council still has plans to change the city’s form of governance by reducing the powers of the mayor and it could happen by the time municipal elections are held in November.
The council heard, during its meeting Tuesday night, that state legislation to change the city’s charter passed in the House of Representatives and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Two provisions in the city’s charter that was approved in April 1967 — one saying the mayor’s position and power cannot be reduced and the other saying the council’s authority shall not be changed — have been stricken and the council and mayor can now work on crafting a new charter.
“With this, we can start moving Statham in a direction we want as far as our government and style of leadership,” council member Dwight McCormic said.
McCormic has led a push to move the city from a “strong mayor” form of government to a “weak mayor” one where the council has more authority.
