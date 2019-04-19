Terrell: Congress should hear from us

There has to be a better way for government to function and work for the people.
Whoever comes up with a foolproof way will go down as one of America’s smartest people.
Now we learn that one of the departments dearest to the hearts of American Baby Boomers isn’t exactly working on all cylinders.
We knew we had issues with Social Security and a potential shortfall of money.
After all, Congress has been taking our money and writing IOUs back to us for years.
Every year the news media warns us that the Social Security program could fail and we have always blamed the failures and shortcomings on Congress.
Time is running out!
According to 2016 stats, there were 60.5 million people drawing social security. Of that number, nearly 66 percent are retirees, and at the time the benefit worked out to about $1,348.49 a person per month.
Not really surprising, social security benefits provide around one-half of all monthly income for nearly 50 percent of married seniors and 71 percent of unmarried elderly persons.
No one denies that Social Security is critical to the welfare of individuals or this nation. Unfortunately, neither is anyone helping improve the situation.
There are some basic issues responsible for Social Security being in trouble.
One economist says without hesitation, “Social Security’s long-term foundation is shaky.”
This fund that issues the checks is due to run out of money by 2034. The $2.8 trillion cash fund will be spent and it is expected to start using its cash reserves next year.
Those concerned point out four primary problems the fund now faces.
First is the falling worker to beneficiary ratio that has occurred due to the large Baby Boomer population retirements. More than 70 million boomers are expected to join the retired ranks by 2030. When the fund was created no one predicted the surge in birth rates or workers.
Included in this issue is the fact that there are not enough new workers joining the workforce, which will result in less payroll tax revenues to support the program.
Rising life expectancies are also a major factor in the program. People are living longer and drawing benefits longer than was planned.
Some economists have pointed out low interest rates as another factor. While this has been good for businesses and individuals, it has denied the Social Security program less revenue.
One of the major concerns is the lack of action by Congress. They know the numbers and they understand what will happen. They reportedly have a number of options on the table but no one seems to want to be in charge of finding a solution.
If this isn’t enough to concern us, we now have learned from a government audit last month that Social Security had paid out nearly $42 million to about 500 dead people.
There were 57 deceased recipients in Michigan from 1971 through 2010 and 103 others in Maryland between 1979 and 2015.
A Texas-specific audit revealed $25 million had been paid to 336 deceased Texans.
While these are small numbers in the overall picture, it makes you wonder what the big numbers are!
There are a number of congressional delegates who refer to Social Security benefits as entitlements and we should take issue with that. It is not an entitlement for those that worked long hours for many years and paid into the program.
In fact, the government should owe us dividends for the money we have never seen and that we may not see in the future. If your congresswoman or congressman considers your Social Security check an entitlement, then they aren’t hearing enough from their constituents. Social Security appears to be the one issue that could bring everyone to the table to work on a joint resolution. We should demand a congressional hearing. A telephone call and an email every week from every voter would be a start.
Congress needs to get past this “we and them” and take care of us the American people.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
