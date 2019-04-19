Ginn: An Update from the Gold Dome: We’ve adjourned Sine Die

On Tuesday, April 2, the Georgia General Assembly adjourned Sine Die for the first biennial of the legislative session.
This means that any bill or resolution that was introduced this year but didn’t quite make it to the finish line can still be considered by the legislature next year. That being said, I want to highlight a couple of bills that were discussed in detail by both the Senate and House chambers but were not met with an agreement and therefore did not receive final passage.
Right before Crossover Day, Senate Bill 131, or the “Georgia Major Airport Authority Act,” was introduced in the Senate. This legislation would have allowed the state legislature to create a management structure authority over the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. For more than 100 years, the airport has been run by the city, which is how most state airports are run — by the local municipality. As proven through a study committee that met over the interim last year, corruption in the current authority has no doubt taken place. Financial management and accountability were lacking, which raised questions about whether a new system and authority needed to take the current governance’s place. While the evidence is clear that there has been corruption in the past, the City of Atlanta is under new leadership with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Because I strongly believe in local control, and we have not given the new mayor and her team the opportunity to make the necessary changes, I did not support the legislation when it came through the Senate. Many other legislators felt this same way and the legislation did not receive passage this year. I believe that over the remainder of the year, Mayor Bottoms will have the opportunity to prove herself, and this legislation may not need to be looked at any further.
Another bill that was introduced this year but did not receive final passage is Senate Bill 45, or the “Rural Georgia Jobs and Growth Act.” The bill also has a companion piece of legislation, Senate Resolution 84, which would create a constitutional amendment that you as voters would have to approve. The underlying intention of this bill is to take advantage of some of the outdoor space in rural Georgia by bringing horse racing to the state and offering job opportunities in the process. The main opposition in the legislature is the gambling that will result from these events. The bill would allow for up to three licensed horse racing facilities to be operated in Georgia. None of the funding for these facilities would be from tax dollars, which is important to note. All funding would come from private investments. This bill did not make it to the full Senate for a vote, but even if it is reconsidered and passed next year, the constitutional amendment would still have to be approved by Georgia voters in order for the legislation to be implemented.
The last piece of legislation I want to highlight is a bill that did receive final passage from the General Assembly this session and is now waiting to be signed into law by the governor. House Bill 324, or “Georgia’s Hope Act,” addresses the growth, production, manufacture and dispensing of low THC oil for medical purposes. This bill would create a five-member Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the sale of low THC oil solely to Georgians who suffer from diagnoses specified in the bill. Current law prohibits access to the oil even if the product is brought in to Georgia by other states where the oil is legal. This means that people who truly need the oil for medical purposes are risking legal consequences to obtain the oil out of state. The commission created through HB 324 would have the responsibility of issuing Class 1 and Class 2 licenses for the processes of growing and dispensing of the oil. The language in the bill is very restrictive and specific to ensure that only those who truly need the oil for medical purposes are the only ones able to obtain it. The University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University are the only institutions that will be able to apply for federal licenses to grow marijuana for the purpose of converting it to cannabis oil for research and the state Board of Pharmacy can license certain pharmacies interested in selling the oil to registered patients.
These are just a few of the hundreds of bills and resolutions that came through the Senate. The governor has until May 12 to sign or veto any legislation that received final passage by the General Assembly. In the weeks to come, I will send you updates on other important measures that may directly or indirectly impact our district. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns you may have and I would be happy to help.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An Update from the Gold Dome: We’ve adjourned Sine Die
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)