Bennett: Eating out with Mama Nay

If you knew my grandma, you’d likely agree that she was the sweetest thing since, like, forever.
She was the kindest, most humble, gentlest grandma ever. When I was a kid, I thought of her as chubby and soft. I’m not sure that’s at all accurate, I just knew her lap was the softest place on earth, and there was nowhere I’d rather be.
When I was in second grade, my dad and granddaddy built our house on Broad Street, and my brother and I grew up right next door to them. My granddaddy worked out of town all week, so we spent as much time as possible hanging out at Mama Nay’s house. It was a rare summer or weekend night that wouldn’t find one, or both, of us spending the night with Mama Nay. So many happy memories of spending time with her, watching the Braves on TV and eating leftover homemade ice cream out of little plastic butter tubs. Back in those days, it didn’t seem so unbearably hot in the summer, and we’d sit out on the porch in rocking chairs and watch the grass grow, and catch lightning bugs at dusk.
Going out to eat wasn’t something that she did very often. She cooked most of the time, and her pie safe always had a plate of homemade biscuits at the ready. Whenever we’d pass through the kitchen, we’d grab one. Sometimes we’d add peanut butter, or maybe some jelly, but we’d often just eat the dry biscuit. She’d cook up a big Sunday lunch, and my brother always ate lunch with them. I’d join them many times, but if he was at home, every Sunday would find his bike by the back door and him at the table.
After my granddaddy passed away, she would often go with us out to eat or on shopping excursions. We always loved it when she would tag along, as she always brought fun and adventure when she was with us.
Over the years, she gave us a lot of good laughs! You know how sometimes something will strike you as hysterical and you can’t stop laughing? One day, mom and I took her with us on a short little shopping excursion and decided to stop for lunch. Mama Nay and I ordered our food, got our drinks and went to find a table while mom stayed behind to order her food and pay. On the way to the table, my grandma lost grip of her drink, and it splattered everywhere! I went back to let mom know that “Mama Nay dropped her milk shake,” and then went back to the table. Little did I know that it tickled my mom’s funny bone, and she was laughing hysterically in line and could hardly pay for the food for laughing so hard. By the time she got to the table, she had tears rolling down her cheeks. Mama Nay and I were unaware of what was so daggum funny, and mom could hardly tell us. Finally, she sputtered out, “Mama Nay dropped her milkshake!” By then her laughter was contagious, and we were laughing with her. To this day, I fail to see what was so funny about the actual dropping of the milkshake, but all anyone has to do is say, “Mama Nay dropped her milkshake,” and we all go into hysterics.
Then there was the time that we stopped for lunch, and Mama Nay ordered a ham sandwich. When she got to the table, somehow her ham sandwich slid off the plate and landed with a great thud in the floor. We chuckled about it a little bit, but as she sat down, Mama Nay muttered under her breath, “I didn’t want no ham sandwich anyway.” Well, that set us off laughing again, and I don’t think any of us were able to eat a bite that day for laughing so hard. These days, whenever we drop anything, we will say, “I didn’t want no ham sandwich anyway.”
Ever since all-you-can-eat steakhouse buffets have been a thing, our family has enjoyed visiting on a regular basis. One time a whole bunch of family was up at the lake, and we decided to go to one in Buford. There were 15 or 20 of us, so we got a long table, so we could all sit together. Mama Nay finished her meal before the rest of us, so she decided to go for ice cream. We noticed when she came back that her little bowl was piled pretty high with ice cream and was actually dripping over the side. She, however, was totally silent, and didn’t offer any explanation. I don’t remember who it was, but someone else in the family finished up about that time, and went to get some ice cream. Upon returning to the table, we discovered the reason for Mama Nay’s volcano bowl. She couldn’t figure out how to turn the spout to the off position, so the ice cream just kept on coming out. She caught as much as she could in her bowl, but there was a giant blob of melting ice cream at the bottom of the dispenser, with a stream running down the front of the machine. There was also a trail of melted ice cream from the machine all the way to Mama Nay’s seat.
We laughed so hard in there, that other patrons got tickled laughing at us, and soon almost the entire room was laughing. Then some little kid came back to their table and said, in a very loud voice, “Mom! Some old lady couldn’t turn off the machine and now there’s ice cream everywhere!” That set everyone off again. Well, everyone except Mama Nay. She was kind of pouting and said “I don’t see what’s so funny. Y’all are laughing at my expense.” Which, of course, made it even funnier.
I loved my Mama Nay so much and miss all the fun times we had together. I would love to have seen the reunion between her and my daddy when he arrived to his eternal home. She loved all of her family so much, but there was a special bond between those two, since we lived beside them for all those years. I’m wondering if there are ice cream machines, ham sandwiches and milkshakes in heaven. If so, maybe she will let my daddy carry hers for her.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
