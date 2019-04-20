Jacks: Homemade Easter treats to share

Growing up around here always means if you are out, you will run into old friends.
This week I had the privilege of running into a lady who had lots of influence on me in the cooking area for sure. Mrs. Yvonne Jett was my high school home economics teacher. Many of the recipes I use often are some I watched her make and share with our class years ago. I don’t believe Mrs. Jett ever ages. She’s as young looking as ever. Loved stopping to talk to her a few minutes.
I always love running into Chris Bridges, who actually asked me to write this column about four years ago. I see him when I visit the Winder Walmart. He’s one of the few bright faces I see there.
Holidays always find me cooking extra things to share with others. I always feel that homemade is better than store-bought. Cadbury Eggs are always a hit at Easter. Try this recipe and your family won’t ask for the store-bought ones, but rather ask you to make them.
Cadbury Creme Eggs
Ingredients
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup butter softened
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
3 cups powdered sugar
4 drops yellow food coloring
2 drops red food coloring
12 oz. chocolate chips
2 Tbsps . vegetable shortening
Directions
Combine corn syrup, butter, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Beat well with an electric mixer until smooth. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, mixing by hand after each addition. Mix well until creamy. Remove about 1/3 of mixture. Place into a small bowl. Add yellow and red food coloring. Stir well to combine. Cover bowl mixtures. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until firm. When mixture is firm roll a small marble-size ball from orange filling, wrap around it a portion of white filling that is roughly twice the size. Form this filling into the shape of an egg. Place it onto a cookie sheet that has been brushed with a light coating of shortening. Repeat process with remaining filling ingredients and then refrigerate these eggs for 3-4 hours or until firm. Combine the milk chocolate chips with shortening in a glass or ceramic bowl. Microwave chocolate on high 1 minute, then stir and microwave again for 1 minute more. Stir. Use a fork to dip each egg into the chocolate, tap the fork lightly on the side of the bowl then place each candy onto waxed paper. Chill. After 2 hours of chilling, dip each egg once more in the chocolate and place on wax paper. Chill.
Making homemade candy from mashed potatoes may not sound good to you, but if you try it, knowing how it was made you will love it. My grandmother made this candy and I have made it since she shared the recipe with me many years ago.
Old Fashioned
Easter Egg Candy
Ingredients
1/2 cup mashed potatoes (made fresh without butter or salt and pepper)
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
5+ cups powdered sugar
2 tsps. vanilla extract
18 oz. sweetened chocolate
1 tsp. shortening (like Crisco)
Directions
With an electric mixer combine mashed potatoes, butter and 1 cup sugar. Add in remaining sugar, 1 cup at a time. Stir in vanilla. Refrigerate filling for at least 1 hour. Once chilled scoop by 1 1/2 Tbsp. and roll into egg shape and place on waxed paper lined cookie tray. If dough is still sticky chill longer or dust your hands with powdered sugar before rolling. Return to refrigerator while you prepare the chocolate coating. Pour chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl, add shortening and heat at 25 second intervals stirring well in between until chocolate is melted. Dip eggs in chocolate and return to cookie sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate is hardened, keep eggs refrigerated.
Another of my favorite items to make at Easter is peanut butter eggs.
Ghirardelli Dipped
Peanut Butter
Easter Eggs
Ingredients
1 cup creamy peanut butter
4 oz. cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 (12 oz.) pkg. Ghiradelli dark melting wafers
1 (12 oz.) pkg. Ghiradelli white melting wafers
Food coloring (optional for decorations)
Directions
Line a baking sheet or tray with waxed paper. In a microwave-safe bowl combine peanut butter and cream cheese. Microwave uncovered on high for 30 seconds or until mixture is slightly softened. Stir in powdered sugar and vanilla. Put peanut butter mixture in the freezer for 10 minutes. Remove from the freezer and shape into eggs on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and freeze 15 minutes or until firm. Place Ghiradelli dark melting wafers in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 60-90 seconds until melted. Using a fork, dip eggs into melted mixture allowing excess to drip back into the bowl, place dipped eggs back on a cooling rack. Place Ghiradelli white melting wafers in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave 60-90 seconds until melted. Add food coloring of choice. Stir to combine. Using a fork, dip eggs into melted mixture and place on a cooling rack.
Another simple recipe to share at Easter is coconut truffles.
Coconut Truffles
Ingredients
7 oz. sweetened shredded coconut
7 oz. marshmallow fluff
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
6 oz. chocolate Candiquik melted squares
Directions
To toast coconut, lay coconut in a baking sheet. Bake in oven set at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, stirring halfway. Cool completely.
In a large bowl combine marshmallow cream with vanilla and toasted coconut. Stir gently until combined. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Using a 1 Tbsp. scoop drop onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Refrigerate an additional hour or two. Using a toothpick, dip each truffle into the melted Candiquik tapping the side of the bowl until excess drips off. Drop onto parchment paper and add sprinkles immediately. Repeat until all Truffles have been dipped. Store Truffles for up to two weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.
My Krackle bars are always a hit with my older friends as well as the young ones. Another simple but good recipe to share.
Easter Krackle Bars
Ingredients
2 cups dark chocolate pieces
1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
1 cup Rice Krispies
3 Tbsps. shortening divided
Pinch salt
Food coloring
Pastel or Easter sprinkles
Directions
Layout a silicon Easter mold and add a generous amount of sprinkles. Some will stay on top but others will get mixed in a little bit.
In a microwave safe container, add white chocolate chips and 1 Tbsp. shortening. Heat on high for 30 seconds and stir. Return to microwave in 15 second bursts, stirring each time until chocolate is melted and smooth. Reserve about 1/2 cup of melted white chocolate and spoon rest onto the mold and smooth into all the crevices. Add a couple drops of food coloring (I use blue but any spring color would be pretty). Drop colored chocolate into the mold and gently swirl it around with a fork or knife. Place mold in the freezer for 10 minutes to let this layer harden. Meanwhile melt dark chocolate, 2 Tbsps. shortening and salt in the microwave just like the white chocolate. Once chocolate is melted and smooth stir in Rice Krispies. Remove mold from freezer and quickly add Rice Krispies layer and spread evenly over the white chocolate layer. Return to freezer for about 30 minutes to let the chocolate chill. Once it’s totally chilled, twist the mold slightly to loosen the bar and turn over gently onto a cutting board. Use a large serrated knife to cut bars. Store bars in fridge to keep them from melting.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
