The Winder-Barrow baseball team is once again the king of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
The Bulldoggs won their third straight region crown Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader at home against Habersham Central. They rallied in the first game to win 5-4 in eight innings and then pulled away late in the nightcap for a 12-0 victory to clinch the title. The top-ranked Bulldoggs (20-3, 11-0 region) have now won 12 straight contests.
"I'm very proud of this," Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said afterward. "We’ve set long-term and short-term goals and this is definitely one of our short-term goals. We’ve got a lot of baseball, hopefully, still to play, but I’m very proud of three in a row. It’s a big thing."
The clincher Wednesday night was never in doubt as the Bulldoggs pounded out 12 runs and 11 hits, plenty of support for senior left-hander Austin Lockridge, who tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and one walk, struck out 11 and lowered his ERA to 1.18. Lockridge has now pitched 25 straight scoreless innings dating back to March 20 against Dacula. Noah Higgins pitched a perfect seventh to complete the shutout.
The Bulldoggs served as the away team in the second game because the teams had initially been scheduled to start their three-game series at Habersham Central on Monday before two straight days of rain forced the doubleheader at Winder-Barrow. The Bulldoggs broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the third inning. Jhaydon Sullivan led off with an infield single, and back-to-back walks by Brady House and Blake Friend loaded the bases with one out. Zack Smith was hit by a pitch to bring Sullivan in, Hunter Marsh drew a walk to score house, and Trace Jeffers brought in courtesy runner Micah Scarborough with an RBI single.
Winder-Barrow broke it open with five runs in the sixth. Friend and Smith had back-to-back RBI singles, and then Marsh drove in two runs with a base hit of his own. The Bulldoggs pushed across another run on a wild pitch. They then got four more in the seventh to complete the rout.
In game one, the Bulldoggs took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Smith, and then, after Habersham (18-8, 6-5) tied it in the top of the third, they reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run homer by Smith, his fifth of the season.
The Raiders did not go away, though, scoring two in the fourth to tie it again and one in the sixth to grab a 4-3 advantage.
The Bulldoggs rallied in the seventh. Trevor Maddox reached on a one-out error and then House walked to put runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice, Smith singled to bring in Maddox and tie the game, forcing extra innings.
After Smith, on in relief for starter Cain Tatum, set the Raiders down in order in the top of the eighth, Jeffers led off the bottom of the inning with a single. A one-out walk by Sam Darling put runners at first and second, and then after Sullivan grounded into a fielder's choice, Maddox ripped a base hit to center that brought in Jeffers with the winning run.
The teams will wrap up their series Thursday at Habersham Central. Winder-Barrow will then close out its regular season next week with a three-game series against Gainesville.
See a full story on the Bulldoggs' region title in the April 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Bulldoggs clinch third straight region title with doubleheader sweep of Habersham
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry