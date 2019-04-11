Cook no-hits Lanier as Wildcats inch closer to first-ever playoff berth

Apalachee senior right-hander Alex Cook dominated Wednesday night, throwing a complete-game no-hitter and homering, as the Wildcats defeated Lanier 5-0 at home in the second of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The win moves the Wildcats (14-11, 5-6 region) one step closer to clinching their first state playoff berth in program history. They can officially lock up a spot with a win Friday against Lanier (8-16, 3-8) and a Dacula win over Gainesville on Thursday.
Cook, a Georgia Gwinnett College signee, was magnificent, needing just 99 pitches to no-hit the Longhorns. He issued four walks and struck out nine batters. The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a an RBI double by Chris Miller, an error and an RBI single by Chase Chancey. They added two more in the fourth on a leadoff homer by Cook and an error on a single by Luke Woodall that allowed Kyle Jones to score.
The Wildcats will go for a three-game sweep of the Longhorns Friday at Lanier. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m. Apalachee will close out its regular season next week with a three-game series against Dacula.
See a full story in the April 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
