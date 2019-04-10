The Winder-Barrow High School boys track and field team placed second out of seven teams, and the girls were third out of six, Friday during a home meet at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Bulldogg boys finished with 150 points, behind first-place Greenbrier (170). The Lady Bulldoggs tallied 100 points, finishing behind Greenbrier (154) and North Springs (149).
Adarius Andrews finished first in the 400-meter dash (51.53 seconds), placed second in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and was part of the winning 4x400-meter relay team (3:33.17) along with Jacob Pursell, Djangmah Narhmartey and Aiden Smith.
Narhmartey won the 800-meter run (2:01.70), while Smith finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.33 seconds).
Luke Doolittle took second in the long jump (19 feet, 4 inches) and third in the high jump (6 feet). Demarcus Beauford was second in the triple jump (39 feet, 4.75 inches), Brian Gaddy took second in the 3,200-meter run (10:15.86), and Jacob Merrifield finished second in the shot put (44 feet) and third in the discus (97 feet, 10 inches).
Zack Price finished third in the long jump (18 feet, 8.5 inches), Chandler Royals was third in the triple jump (39 feet, 2 inches) and Joey Klemm took third in the shot put (41 feet, 7 inches).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Pursell, Christopher Parada-Rubio, Narhmartey and Gaddy also finished third (8:36.31).
In the girls’ portion of the meet, Rebekah Freeman won the discus with a personal-best throw of 119 feet, 2 inches. Kiona Lindsay won first in the shot put (35 feet, 3.5 inches), while Freeman finished second (34 feet, 11 inches).
Gabby Sterling took second in the triple jump (30 feet, 2.75 inches), and Brianna Bailey finished second in the pole vault (11 feet), while Ticia King placed third (10 feet, 6 inches).
Winder-Barrow is off until next week’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet at Apalachee High School. The meet begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. with preliminaries in the running events and the 1,600-meter run finals and continues at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, with all field event finals. All other running event finals will be held Thursday, April 18. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for state sectionals May 4 at Grovetown High School.
Apalachee’s teams were scheduled to host a home meet Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m.
