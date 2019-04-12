Thompson: ‘Journalism ethics’ bill an embarrassment

In the journalism business, we have a system of ethics. Those of us who go to journalism school are educated on mass media law and ethics and are trained on how to deal with various situations that come up.
The overwhelming majority of us who respect this profession abide by our system of ethics and take it very seriously because, quite frankly, the stakes are way too high, especially in today’s environment, not to. Freedom of the press is one of the key tenets of our republic, and The Washington Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” rings as true now as ever before.
As seriously as I and many others take our profession and the ethics we are taught, I’m sure the same is true for lawyers and that oath they take to defend the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. My father has practiced law for 36 years, and I know he takes it seriously. Both my grandfathers practiced for more than 50 years, and I know they did.
And I assume Andy Welch, a Republican state representative from McDonough, took his oath seriously. But when it comes to the First Amendment of the Constitution — the part that says Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, which also applies to this state — Welch appears to have lapsed and seems to believe that should only apply to reporting that elected officials like him agree with.
Welch is the sponsor of House Bill 734, the “Ethics in Journalism Act,” which was filed last week as the 2019 legislative session was wrapping up. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the bill would create an “independent” state Journalism Ethics Board to be formed by the chancellor of the University System of Georgia. The board would “create ‘canons of ethics,’ issue advisory opinions, develop voluntary accreditation and set up a system for investigating complaints and sanctioning accredited violators of such canons,” the newspaper reported.
The bill has five co-sponsors — Timothy Barr (R-Lawrenceville), Ron Stephens (R-Savannah), Mark Newton (R-Augusta), Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper) and Mike Cheokas (R-Americus).
According to the AJC, Welch was frustrated at a TV reporter’s coverage of legislation and viewed the reporter who asked him questions as biased.
We’re living in an era where news that’s critical of elected officials can be dubbed “fake news” and where journalists are casually labeled “the enemy of the people.” Too many elected officials across the national, state and local levels have forgotten the basic concept that they are where they are to serve the governed, not themselves, and that the press serves the important function of keeping a watchful eye on that. And, as the AJC noted, this proposed bill comes on the heels of an AJC/WSB investigation into House Speaker David Ralston using legislative privilege laws on numerous occasions to delay his clients’ court cases. Since Ralston is a member of Welch’s political party, I get why he might be frustrated, but that doesn’t take away the legitimacy of the concerns and the reporting.
One of the most ridiculous aspects of Welch’s proposed legislation is that it would mandate that anyone interviewed by the media would be able to request and receive audio and video recordings and notes taken by reporters and photos taken by photographers up to 60 days after they are taken. Failure to comply with the request within three days could subject the journalist or their news organization to litigation and a $100-per-day fine.
After looking over this, one has to ask, does Welch not understand the concepts of public spaces and open meetings? If the Winder City Council, Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Barrow County Board of Education, etc. hold a meeting, anything not part of a closed, executive session, under specific purposes, is fair game for reporting, videoing and photographing. It’s not complicated. It isn’t a riddle. It isn’t a suggestion. It’s the law.
As a general practice, I record every interview I conduct and every meeting I attend — for my protection and the protection of the person being interviewed and the elected/appointed body meeting. While I’ve never really had an issue with the officials I cover in Barrow County, if there’s ever any quote I’m not sure of or don’t understand the full context behind, I double-check with them to make sure they’re saying what I think they’re saying. If anyone ever has an issue with how they’ve been quoted, they’re welcomed to listen to my recording. Fortunately, the BOC and Winder council meetings are publicly taped.
But if a contentious debate on issue X is held, I don’t have to show my notes to anyone. Or if two council members ever get into a (literal) boxing match over issue Y at a meeting, I don’t have to show or delete the photos I take. I would think Rep. Welch, presumably operating under the “limited government” banner of the Republican Party, would understand that.
Another embarrassingly hypocritical aspect of this is that the material requested would have to be provided free of cost, when state and local governments are allowed to charge the public they answer to for copies of documents they provide. And, as the AJC notes, the General Assembly has exempted itself from the Georgia Open Records Act. I guess there really is no shame in politics.
Richard T. Griffiths, president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation, didn’t mince words about this proposed legislation in a comment to the AJC. He said he thought at first it was an April Fools joke, “but this is clearly an effort to rein in those who have been scrutinizing what’s been happening in the legislature. …Frankly, this is the kind of proposal one would expect to surface in a banana republic, not the Peach State.”
While this year’s legislative session is over, this disastrous proposed legislation remains up for consideration for next year’s session. Whatever its fate, Welch won’t be there to see it through. The newspaper noted he planned to leave the General Assembly after this session.
That’s good news for Georgians who value freedom of the press and the Constitution.
For the sake of a healthy, functioning state, let’s hope this bill follows him out the door.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
