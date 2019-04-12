Buffington: Collins plunges into H-2A visa debate

If you really want to start an argument, mention the word “immigration.”
Along with abortion, immigration has become the central political issue of our time. Fear-mongering about illegal immigrants from Mexico was the driving force in the 2016 presidential election and was largely responsible for the election of Donald Trump.
But it’s not just illegal immigration that is part of this debate. There is an undercurrent from the political right (and some on the left) to curtail legal immigration as well.
This movement has several aspects:
• To end birthright citizenship, something that would require a change to the Constitution.
• To severely limit the number of war refugees coming into the U.S., especially from Islamic countries.
• To limit the number of asylum seekers, especially from Central American countries.
• To curtail the number of visas issued for temporary and seasonal foreign workers coming into the U.S.
That last point is one that has drawn the attention of a variety of politicians, including local Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.
Collins represents the most conservative and Republican district in the Eastern U.S.A. It is an area that strongly supported Donald Trump in 2016 and is very much for limiting immigration in general.
But it’s also an area with deep agricultural roots and a history of hiring foreign workers in the production of agricultural products. The state’s poultry industry is centered in Gainesville, Collins’ hometown, and has for many years been dependent on immigrant (mostly Hispanic) labor.
Temporary foreign workers comes in three main flavors: Illegal workers; H-2A visa workers for agriculture; and H-2B visa workers for non-agricultural industries, such as hospitality.
Last week, Collins issued a press release calling for Congress to streamline and simplify the H-2A visa system for agriculture workers.
Said Collins:
“I know firsthand what farmers face when they try to assemble an adequate workforce. Farmers, like Drew Echols of Jaemor Farms, need help harvesting crops. Georgia peaches are fickle, so timing is everything — but the H-2A system offers almost no flexibility. This means extra hands may arrive too early or too late to get fruit off the tree and into that homemade pie. Workers who arrive before crops have ripened aren’t allowed to find work on other farms while they wait.”
Collins also said the H-2A visa program is currently too expensive for employers:
“Using the H-2A program is also cost prohibitive. Many times, growers must pay over a thousand dollars in fees per worker to the government and to a recruiter. In many states, agriculture employers are required to pay artificially high wage rates. The Adverse Effect Wage Rate is over $11 per hour at its lowest and over $15 an hour at its highest, depending on the state. On top of these costs, growers must provide transportation and housing to H-2A workers once they arrive in the U.S.”
Collins said Congress should fix the problem:
“Congress has the ability, and the responsibility, to enact a reasonable agricultural guest-worker program so growers can pay legal workers a fair wage and also make a fair living themselves.”
Although it is politically popular in rural areas to be wary of any kind of immigration, some businesses, like agriculture and hospitality, rely heavily on seasonal immigrant workers. They do jobs many Americans no longer want to do, something Collins acknowledged in his press release:
“Most Americans would prefer to work less labor-intensive jobs, preferably with air conditioning. Even in rural areas with a long, rich agricultural tradition, farmers often raise their children to pursue other lines of work.”
But the H-2A visa system and the use of foreign workers doesn’t make everyone happy. The right-wing Center for Immigration Studies claims that H-2A workers drive down wages and harm native workers and wants H-2A work visas capped.
Other critics of the program say the H-2A visa system allows large American agricultural firms to exploit and abuse immigrant labor. Ag firms are supposed to live up to contracts with temporary workers, but they sometimes don’t, knowing that immigrant workers have little legal recourse to complain. Some H-2A workers are being exploited, critics say.
In the past, efforts to reform the H-2A visa program have failed, fought mostly by Republican congressmen who see any effort to reform immigration laws as some kind of nefarious plot to open the immigration floodgates.
So it’s something of an aberration for a Republican congressman in a rural area like Collins’ 9th District to champion a reform of any kind involving immigration. It takes more than a little moxie in today’s polarized political atmosphere to even say the word “immigration.”
Collins’ call to reform the H-2A visa system represents the deep dichotomy inherent in the larger immigration debate.
Although most political leaders know the current immigration and visa systems are broken, they are loath to attempt any kind of reform lest they be branded as being “weak” on immigration.
On the other hand, rural agricultural communities across the nation cast their lot with Trump and Republicans in 2016 and they want their needs as employers to be attended to. The agriculture lobby is one of, if not the largest industry lobbying groups in the county. Congress cannot simply ignore the nation’s huge ag industry and its demands for a cheaper and easier H-2A immigrant visa program.
It’s a conundrum.
And depending on your political view, Rep. Collins’ call to reform the H-2A work visa system is either politically courageous, or political folly.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers and editor of The Jackson Herald. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com
