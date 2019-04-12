England: School Safety Act passes on final day of 2019 legislative session

On the final day of Georgia’s 2019 legislative session, the House of Representatives worked until midnight to pass more than 80 pieces of legislation.
One of them, the “Keeping Georgia’s Schools Safe Act,” should help prevent or reduce threats of violence, mass casualty incidents or other acts of terrorism in Georgia schools.
Since Gov. Brian Kemp has made school safety one of his administration’s main priorities, I don’t foresee any delay in his signing this Act into law.
Once it goes into effect, each public school will select a qualified person or entity that has been certified by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to conduct a “site threat assessment” of the school’s buildings, facilities and campus.
By Jan. 1, 2021, the assessment will be incorporated into each school’s safety plan and reviewed every five years. Each local school board will designate its jurisdiction’s local law enforcement agency to approve the safety plan, and then the plan will be submitted to the Georgia Department of Education.
The department will post on its website a list of schools with approved safety plans as well as those that are delinquent. Included in the planning will be school functions during non-instructional hours, plus transportation services for school functions.
In coordination with local law enforcement agencies, schools also will conduct at least annually a safety drill for responding to mass casualty incidents. Participation of students in these drills will be at the discretion of each school.
Starting in July of this year, local school boards will provide the public an annual report about school safety planning activities during the previous year and the funding spent.
Each school’s safety coordinator starting in June 2020 will report annually to the local board of education about the school’s fulfillment of requirements under the Act.
The safety coordinator will work with the GBI, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC), and the Department of Education in communicating school security “best practices.” And when there is a reasonable suspicion of violent criminal activity, the coordinator will report the suspicion to local law enforcement and then work with law enforcement, mental health and social service providers concerning intervention.
The Act also will require the GISAC to maintain a smartphone or other digital application where people may anonymously report observations of suspicious, unsafe or unlawful activity. School systems will post on their websites links for downloading the app and how to use it.
The GBI also will develop and distribute to the schools a digital file with the reporting information that every school will post at the main entrance, in each room where students typically gather to eat lunch, and in the school’s gym or other indoor athletic area.
This legislation comes on the heels of $30,000 school safety grants approved earlier in the session in the supplemental budget for FY2019.
We hope the grants and statewide planning and reporting system will keep your children and their teachers safe.
Among the other bills receiving final House passage April 2 were:
• House Bill 282 to greatly extend the time that local law enforcement agencies must maintain DNA evidence of the perpetrator in sexual assault cases.
• House Bill 324 to allow — with a lawful license — the cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing of low THC oil to registered Georgia patients with certain medical conditions, including terminal cancer.
If you would like to read any of the legislation passed during the 2019 session, just visit our website at house.ga.gov and plug in the number of the legislation in the search window on the left side of the page.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. It was a productive session, but I am glad to be home!
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com, or to call my Capitol office at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee, as well as a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Education; Industry and Labor, and Natural Resources and Environment.
