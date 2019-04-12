Bridges: List of presidential contenders continues to grow

Just when you thought the list couldn’t possibly get any larger, more presidential candidates have thrown their hats into the proverbial campaign ring.
Since our last discussion, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan have joined the party and are now part of an already very crowded Democratic race.
Just so you don’t lose track, candidates already declared for the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020 include U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro of Texas, former Congressman John Delaney of Maryland, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Miramar, Florida mayor Wayne Messam, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, author Marianne Williamson of California, former college football head coach Robby Wells of Georgia and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York.
While it may not seem possible, there remain others who very well could jump into the race, most notably former Vice President Joe Biden.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is the only top-tier Republican set to challenge President Trump in the GOP races, at this point at least.
The national Democratic Party previously set an interesting bar for candidates to meet in order to be included in debates. If a candidate receives donations from 65,000 people then they will be invited to participate.
There is no set limit on the amount of money that has to be raised. If someone contributes $1 then it counts for that candidate’s total. Several candidates have already met this threshold while others are close.
We have also looked at possible third-party candidates for the 2020 race. Third parties and independent candidates have long played a role in American politics.
Former President Teddy Roosevelt was nominated by the newly-formed Progressive Party for the 1912 election. That movement became better known as the Bull Moose Party for the characteristics of strength and courage, often used by Roosevelt to describe himself.
He waged a strong campaign, during the course of which he was shot by an insane man in Milwaukee while on his way to make a speech. Roosevelt went ahead with his address, telling the crowd that he had a bullet in his body but assured them that “it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.” The Bull Moose ticket polled some 25 percent of the popular vote for that election.
The split between the Bull Moose Party and the Republicans indirectly led to Democrat Woodrow Wilson being elected president. The Progressive Party then fell apart by the next election, fearing more losses nationally.
Roosevelt carried six states that election and finished second with 88 electoral votes.
In 1968, Democratic Gov. George Wallace of Alabama ran for president of the American Independent Party. Wallace won five states (all in the South) and finished second in others. Had a few thousand votes been different then, that election would have not seen any candidate win the necessary number of electoral votes.
In 1972, Wallace decided against a third-party run and entered the Democratic contest. After being a strong candidate in a crowded field (including winning every county of the Florida primary), Wallace was shot and paralyzed while campaigning in Maryland for that’s state primary. He is the last non-major party candidate for president to win electoral votes.
Billionaire Ross Perot formed the Reform Party in 1992, financing his own campaign. While Perot would win millions of votes in 1992 and 1996, he failed to win a single state.
Perot’s Reform Party stayed around for a few years. Jesse Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota carrying the party’s banner. The party’s last candidate nationally came in 2000 when former Republican Pat Buchanan was its nominee. Perot was opposed to Buchanan having the nomination.
For the upcoming 2020 race, some interesting names have surfaced for the Green and Libertarian Parties.
Ventura continues to be mentioned as a candidate for the Green Party while Michigan Republican congressman Justin Amash has been reported as expressing interest in being the Libertarian Party presidential candidate. Amash, similar to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (also a Republican) of Kentucky, votes in a Libertarian, strict constitutionalist manner. He recently confirmed he is looking at seeking the Libertarian nomination.
The 2020 race just may set a new standard for number of candidates both major and otherwise. Keep your pen and scorecard handy.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Press Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
