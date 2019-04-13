Jacks: Many different tasty dishes with chicken

Last week was one I will not ever forget. I consider myself to be a very lucky person to be alive today.
On Wednesday afternoon (April 3), I was in a very bad car accident. I know without a doubt God was beside me in this wreck.
He spared my life. I really don’t know what happened to this day other than I survived and am lucky.
I’m very bruised and can’t turn my neck very well, and my right hand has some problems, but I will be OK.
My prayers go to those in the other car and their families. I was knocked out for a while and don’t remember being hit at all. I have lived through some very cruel and terrible comments by people who weren’t there who formed their opinions and decided to attack me as a result.
My answer to you is it was God’s plan for me to survive, and he has more plans for my life and I will continue doing what I can to help others as I have in the past.
Thank you for all your prayers, your calls and messages this past week. My friends mean the world to me.
One of my favorite foods is chicken. I can cook chicken every day and come up with a totally different tasting dish. It’s such an easy meat to work with and create delicious dishes to serve your family. Caesar chicken is simple, but the end result is really good.
Caesar Chicken
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
1 cup Caesar salad dressing
1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
1 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray the inside of an 8x11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. If the breasts are an uneven thickness pound them (place in a ziplock bag and on a flat surface) to an even 3/4-1-inch thickness using a meat pounder. Sprinkle the breasts (both sides) with grated Parmesan cheese and freshly ground black pepper and place them in the prepared baking dish.
Whisk together Caesar dressing and sour cream in a small bowl. Pour the Caesar/sour cream mixture over each breast then sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top. Place the prepared chicken in the oven and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of one of the middle breasts reads 150 degrees. Turn the oven to broil and broil the breast an additional 2-4 minutes or until the chicken turns golden brown. It can burn quickly so watch it closely. When done a meat thermometer should register 160 degrees when stuck into the thickest part of one of the middle breasts. Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil and allow chicken to rest 5-10 minutes before serving.
If desired garnish with chopped parsley.
Onions, a few spices and cheese, and you have another great chicken recipe.
French Onion Chicken Casserole
Ingredients
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 or 2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
Red crushed chili pepper flakes, optional
Pinch of salt and fresh cracked pepper
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese or Gruyere
2 to 3 Tbsps. unsalted butter
5 large onions thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 to 1/2 cup chicken broth
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x12-inch baking dish and set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook 5-8 minutes until soft. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized, about 15 minutes. Pour in 1/4 cup of broth to deglaze if your pan gets too dry and keep stirring until onions are browned. Stir in fresh minced garlic and cook until fragrant about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and allow to cool slightly. Season chicken breasts with oregano, crushed chili pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Go easy on salt because French onion and cheese are already salted. Arrange chicken breasts in the baking dish. Divide caramelized onions on top of each chicken breast. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top and bake for 20-25 minutes in the oven until fully cooked and cheese is bubbly. Then broil for 2 minutes to crisp up the cheese. Garnish the French onion chicken casserole with fresh chopped parsley and serve immediately with steamed vegetables or cauliflower.
How can you go wrong with a combination of chicken, asparagus, cheese and a few spices?
Chicken Casserole
with Asparagus
Directions
2 large chicken breasts cut in half length-wise
16 asparagus stalks, trimmed
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp paprika
Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste
1-2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice + lemon zest (zest is optional)
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Red chili pepper flakes, optional
Directions
Arrange oven shelf to the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Oil a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a small bowl mix together salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Arrange chicken breast on the casserole dish and season with spice mixture. Combine olive oil, lemon juice and zest. Pour 3/4 of the mixture over the chicken. Arrange the asparagus over the chicken and drizzle the remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Season with extra salt and pepper, if desired. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese and bake for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through or reaches the internal temperature of 165 degrees, 3 minutes before the end, switch to broil until the chicken is golden and the asparagus is cooked. Garnish with cooked parsley and red chili pepper flakes and serve immediately.
Another great recipe is a combination of chicken, cream cheese, sun dried tomatoes, spinach and cheese.
Spinach Chicken
Casserole with Cream Cheese, Sun Dried
Tomatoes and
Mozzarella
Ingredients
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. paprika
Salt and fresh crack black pepper to taste
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
Crushed red chili pepper flakes to taste
4 oz. cream cheese
4 oz. sun dried tomatoes roughly chopped +1 tbsp of the oil from the jar
5 oz. fresh spinach
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Rub the chicken breasts with the sun-dried tomato oil, then season with spice mixture on all sides. Arrange chicken breasts in a shallow baking dish. In a sauté pan or skillet, wilt spinach with a small knob of butter and crushed chili pepper flakes. Drain well and set aside. Spread cream cheese on top of the chicken then top with chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Add wilted spinach on top then sprinkle with shredded mozzarella. Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes until chicken is cooked through (internal temp should reach 165 degrees).
Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve immediately. Can serve over rice, quinoa or pasta.
Sour cream, a few spices and cheese added to chicken makes a nice creamy chicken dish.
Smothered Cheesy
Sour Cream Chicken
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts
4 slices mozzarella
1 cup sour cream
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated divided
1 Tbsp. corn starch
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt, freshly ground
1/2 tsp. pepper, freshly ground
Parsley chopped for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Coat rectangular baking dish with a little olive oil. Mix sour cream with half cup of Parmesan, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, garlic powder and cornstarch together. Lay your chicken breasts in baking dish and top each with a slice of mozzarella cheese and smother the chicken with sour cream mixture. Top with 1/4 cup remaining Parmesan. Cook for 1 hour. Serve over rice. Top with chopped parsley for garnish.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
