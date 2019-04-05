Baseball: House Ks 14, homers in Bulldoggs' 2-0 shutout over Lanier

Friday, April 5. 2019
Winder-Barrow sophomore Brady House had quite the day Thursday, striking out 14 batters in a four-hit, complete-game shutout and homering to lift the Bulldoggs to a 2-0 home win and three-game sweep of Lanier in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
House, a Tennessee commit, needed just 78 pitches to breeze through seven innings, and finished 2-for-2 with a walk at the plate as the Bulldoggs (18-3, 9-0 region) won their 10th straight contest.
Winder-Barrow scored its first run off Lanier ace Zach Murray in the bottom of the third when Trevor Maddox led off with a single and later came around to score on a passed ball. House extended the lead with a two-out, solo homer in the fifth to make it 2-0.
The top-ranked Bulldoggs are now in position to clinch a third straight region title next week as they prepare to begin a three-game series with second-place Habersham Central. The Raiders are 5-3 in region play entering their series finale Friday against Dacula, 3.5 games behind Winder-Barrow. The first game of the series will be at 5:55 p.m. Monday in Mt. Airy. The series will move to Winder on Wednesday and then back to Habersham on April 12.
