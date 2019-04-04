Baseball: Cook, Wildcats throttle Gainesville 12-0

The Apalachee baseball team won its second straight game Wednesday, in blowout fashion, routing Gainesville 12-0 in five innings on the road in the second of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series this week.
Senior right-hander and Georgia Gwinnett College signee Alex Cook tossed five innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and one hit batsman while striking out nine. He also added a hit and an RBI at the plate.
AJ Forbing went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats (12-10, 3-5 region) at the plate. Hunter Parks added three hits. Chase Chancey went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in two, while Austin Holbrook was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Apalachee, which pounded out 14 hits, got two quick runs in the top of the first on an RBI single by Chancey and a passed ball that brought in Forbing. The Wildcats got two more in the third, both on passed balls, and then exploded for eight in the fourth. Another passed ball led to another run, and Forbing then hit a two-run single to make it 7-0. Chancey's RBI triple made it 8-0, and the Wildcats went on to tack on four more with the aid of an error, another passed ball, and RBI singles by Holbrook and Luke Woodall.
The Wildcats will go for the sweep Friday when they host the Red Elephants (7-14, 2-6) in the series finale. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
