The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team made quick work of Trinity Prep on Thursday and remained unbeaten, rolling to a 16-0 victory in three innings.
The Knights (8-0) were led by Hannah Still, who went 2-for-2 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and Audrey Fry, who went 3-for-3 with a double and triple and drove in a pair of runs.
BCA jumped all over Trinity Prep with 11 runs in the bottom of the first. Taylor Buckner walked to lead off the inning and then scored on an RBI single by Still. Still scored on Fry’s triple, and Fry came all the way around to score on a bad throw.
Later in the inning, Ellie Jones was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0. Then, following three consecutive bases-loaded walks by Kaily Simpson, Grace Fort and Buckner made it 7-0, Still hit an inside-the-parker to make 11-0.
BCA got two more in the second on a pair of fielder’s choices and then capped it in the third with three runs. Jones had an RBI single in the frame.
Still worked the first two innings in the circle for the Knights, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. Fry pitched a perfect third.
The Knights are on spring break this week and will be back in action Monday, when they host King’s Academy, the team that beat them last season in the GICAA semifinals, at 4:30 p.m.
Softball: BCA routs Trinity Prep, moves to 8-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry