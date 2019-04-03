Track and Field: AHS boys take third, girls fifth at Parkview

The Apalachee boys finished third out of 22 teams, and the Lady Wildcats placed fifth out of 18 on Friday in the BSN Sports Rumble in the Jungle at Parkview High School.
The Wildcat boys were led by the relay teams of Tauheed Ferguson, Kevin Haley Jr., Shaan Cook and A.J. Millbrooks, which broke school records with a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (3:26.28) and second in the 4x100-meter relay (42.98 seconds).
Haley outpaced the competition in the 400-meter dash (50.12 seconds), while Ferguson triumphed in the 300-meter hurdles (40.34 seconds).
Tucker Keadle finished third in the pole vault (13 feet, 1 inch).
The Wildcats recorded 70.7 points, finishing behind Parkview (105) and Jefferson (82.5).
The Lady Wildcats finished with 63.5 points — behind Grayson (104.5), Jefferson (88.5), Daniel, S.C. (76) and Morrow (69.5).
Joanna Gross won the 300-meter hurdles (47.36 seconds), Maya Mason took first in the high jump (5 feet) and Nakia Hooks won the shot put (36 feet, 11 inches).
Cassidy Hunter broke the school pole vault record for girls (10 feet, 1 inch) and finished third. Alyceia Brown took third in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches).
Apalachee was originally scheduled to compete Wednesday at Westminster but won’t take part in that meet. The Wildcats and Lady Wilcats will have a home meet for senior night Monday at 4 p.m.
