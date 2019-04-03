Baseball: Wildcats get much-needed win over Gainesville

After a tough sweep last week at the hands of Winder-Barrow, the Apalachee baseball team desperately needed a win Monday at home against Gainesville.
Thanks to some big hitting from the heart of the batting order, the Wildcats got it, exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruising to an 8-4 victory over the Red Elephants in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series this week.
After Gainesville (7-13, 2-5 region) grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, the Wildcats (11-10, 2-5) went to work in the second. Austin Holbrook led off with a double, and a walk by Alecsi Lopez and a single by Chris Miller loaded the bases with one out. Hunter Parks then hit an RBI single, and AJ Forbing followed with a two-run double to give the Wildcats the lead.
A single by Chase Chancey made it 4-2, and then Alex Cook launched a three-run homer to cap the big inning.
The Red Elephants trimmed the deficit to 7-4 in the third on consecutive bases-loaded walks. Chancey hit a solo homer in the fourth to make it 8-4.
Parks got the win on the mound for the Wildcats as he pitched into the seventh. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out seven. Lopez came in to get the final two outs of the game and seal it.
The series was set to continue Wednesday afternoon at Gainesville and will wrap up Friday at Apalachee. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
