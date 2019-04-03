Tennis: Apalachee boys, Winder-Barrow girls win in rivalry match

The Apalachee boys’ and Winder-Barrow girls’ tennis teams completed regular-season sweeps of their crosstown rivals Tuesday in a tune-up match ahead of next week’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, when they will meet again.
The Wildcat boys (7-10) knocked off the Bulldoggs 3-2 on senior night. Senior Eli Hagan, a Wallace State signee, made quick work of his opponent, Matthew Collosimo, at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-2, to earn his 70th career victory and improve to 70-2. Apalachee also got wins from Luke Woschitz and Ishan Patel at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-1 over Bobby Calvin and Drew Mullis) and Patrick Fuller and Isiah Vang at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 4-6, 10-6 over Tyler Xiong and Francisco Anguiano).
Winder-Barrow got wins from Jared Hoch at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2 over Lloyd Phinney) and Dawson Holman at No. 3 singles (3-6, 6-2, 10-7 over Parker King).
In the girls’ match, the Lady Bulldoggs cruised to a 5-0 shutout and were led by Lauren McNally, who won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles over Laura Llorente.
Apalachee was set to close out its regular season Wednesday at Clarke Central while Winder-Barrow is off until the start of the region tournament on Tuesday at Longwood Park in Gainesville.
The AHS boys are seeded fourth, while the WBHS boys are seeded fifth. The two will play each other at 8 a.m. Tuesday with a state playoff berth on the line. The WBHS girls are seeded fourth, and the AHS girls are fifth. Those two teams will face off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also, with a postseason bid up for grabs.
The semifinals will be later in the day Tuesday, and the third-place matches and finals will be played Wednesday, April 10.
