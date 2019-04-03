Barrow explores outsourcing some paramedic services

Barrow County Emergency Services is struggling to recruit and retain paramedics, and the problem is not getting any better, county leaders told the Barrow Board of Commissioners during its annual planning retreat last month.
As the county confronts that issue, officials are exploring a partial outsourcing of EMS service to Northeast Georgia Health System, which owns Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. A preliminary proposal would replace Med Units 1 (stationed in Statham) and 5 (stationed on Highway 211 in the northwest corner of the county) with NGHS ambulances. The county would then seek to retain the 12 affected employees and reassign them to other firefighter/paramedic units across the department.
County manager Mike Renshaw said discussions to date have been “very preliminary” and county staff will share more information with the board of commissioners over the next 6-8 weeks as the county and BOC begin to craft a budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins July 1.
While the county has 24 available spots for firefighters/paramedics, it only currently employs nine paramedics who are not in a management role and has had to assign paramedic managers to units full-time to account for some of the shortage, BCES deputy chief Heath Williams told commissioners during their retreat on March 22. And while the county cross-trains its firefighters and paramedics, fewer and fewer people coming out of school are interested in dual-role jobs, Williams said.
“The county is at a critical point with the shortage,” Williams said, adding that in 2019 alone, two paramedics have left the department — one to a hospital and another to a single-role service. “Hospitals are hiring paramedics to work in-house for higher wages. The other big issue is our paramedic managers find it difficult to efficiently and effectively manage their station and employees while being assigned to a med unit full-time.”
See more in the April 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
