Winder council approves land purchase for walking trail

The Winder City Council on Tuesday voted to buy 19.3 acres along South Broad Street so the city can construct a walking trail that will be aimed at connecting downtown with Fort Yargo State Park.
The purchase agreement with the Wilkins family is for $279,345. According to the contract, the trail would be called the “Wilkins Walking Trail” in honor of late Winder businessmen John J. Wilkins Sr. and John J. Wilkins Jr. The family would be allowed to build a statue in their honor along the trail.
City leaders have long sought the trail as a way of drawing more of the approximately 500,000 Fort Yargo visitors per year toward downtown.
“I’m just excited that we’re going to have a beltway to go from downtown Winder to Fort Yargo State Park,” councilman Travis Singley said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the downtown businesses and the citizens for the city to invest in this property as we move forward.”
The city is also considering purchasing a separate 4.2 acres on Lee Street that would connect with the trail. The council approved a six-month option with the sellers in September to keep the purchase price of that property at $185,000 and voted to extend the option for another six months.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell, who was the lone council member to vote against the purchase of the Wilkins property Tuesday, has expressed opposition to the city spending the money without a more definitive plan for the trail in place.
Terrell issued a statement during Tuesday’s meeting, calling for the matter to be tabled “until we have a clean plan of action.”
“We know what we would like to see, but we don’t have a plan,” Terrell said. “I believe that when we engage in projects and spend the public’s money, we should spend it on projects that benefit the largest number of people possible in the greatest manner.
“I don’t think this is the best plan to develop a trail or the best idea at this time.”
