School board agrees to synthetic turf fields

Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools will get new synthetic turf fields this summer — “perhaps the safest field we can buy,” Barrow County Board of Education member Garey Huff Sr. said Tuesday during the board’s meeting.
The fields will cost about $1.7 million, about $107,000 more than discussed at the board’s work session last week.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent of system operations, said two changes add up to the extra cost. One is a “shock” pad under the turf and the other is an engineered wood particle for in-fill. The particle takes the place of a “blended polyethylene and nylon” that was to be the in-fill.
Board member Stephanie Bramlett said the changes were “related to safety” and Huff agreed. Safety questions about the turf fields were consistently raised by Huff over the past few months.
The board unanimously accepted the change, and extra cost, with little discussion.
The cost will be paid from money the school district received from the county and from its SPLOST V money. The county agreed to provide $1.3 million toward the fields as part of its SPLOST vote last spring, but later transferred that money to the school system from its reserves.
Perno said work on the two fields will begin right after school is out. The fields are expected to be ready for use when school re-opens.
The schools and the city’s recreation department use the fields. An intergovernmental agreement will outline the rules for that use. The two high schools’ boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and the football team, plus Barrow County’s recreation football teams, will use the fields.
The synthetic fields, the first for Barrow County, will have a 10-year warranty, Perno said.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the April 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
