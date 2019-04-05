Thompson: Democrats and the challenge of 2020

Anyone who thinks President Trump can’t win re-election in 2020 has obviously been hiding under a rock and ignores at their own peril his ability, thus far, to survive any scandal in his path.
They also discount the Democratic Party’s uncanny ability to fail spectacularly, to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
That’s the overriding issue facing Democrats as the primary race to run against and unseat Trump in next year’s election gets underway. The field of candidates is already over a dozen and might reach 20 by the time the first debates are held in late June. That, in all honesty, is an overly-crowded boat. What is the message going to be and will it get muddled in such a large crowd? All of those candidates have a common goal of denying Trump a second term, and so the race should be a referendum on Trump and his utter failure to lead this country.
Rick Wilson, a Republican campaign strategist and frequently vocal Trump critic, made this point over the weekend in a column for The New York Daily News, in which he acknowledges that “the Democrats have a remarkable opportunity to win, but an innate ability to lose” and offers the party his advice for how to win next year.
“You might not want to believe a Republican consultant,” Wilson wrote, “but on this one, please trust me: I want what’s best for you because I want what’s best for the country.”
Wilson is hardly a card-carrying liberal or progressive. But he, like so many other disaffected conservatives/Republicans and independents, realizes that our nation can’t go on like this.
While many of us bemoan the lack of choices when it comes to our two-party political system, we also recognize there’s only one realistically sane and viable choice at this point. And it’s not today’s Republican Party, which, policy arguments aside, would rather dive headfirst into the swamp of corruption to protect Trump rather than protect our nation, its institutions, its constitution and its dearest values.
But what is the best way to go about defeating Trump? Wilson thinks a race to the left, economically and socially, by the field and a contest for partisan purity (which virtually all primaries have now become) is a recipe for disaster, and to a large extent that’s true.
“GOP consultants and elected officials know that Trump’s secret weapon (in 2016) was weaponizing grievances. They desperately want this to be a culture-war election,” Wilson wrote. “This isn’t about revving up your base. Trump does that for you with every manic tweet and every cruel act and gives you the rarest of luxuries in the American political landscape — the chance to talk to the middle, not the edge, and to do so from early on.”
Certainly, independents will be as key as ever to winning, especially in the context of the Electoral College vote count. Much to Democrats’ and liberals’ dismay, Hillary Clinton got 3 million more votes than Trump did, but he won states with 306 electoral votes and thus the election. The same scenario could very well play out again. But whether you want to gripe about the existence of the Electoral College and whether you think it ought to stay, be scrapped or be modified, that’s irrelevant now. This is the system that has been and will be in place for the foreseeable future, and Democrats have to operate with swing states in mind in 2020. The path back to victory starts in the Midwest, where Trump flipped three traditional Democratic strongholds — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — to get over 270. You have to be able to win those states as well as Florida and Ohio to be secure.
So how do you win over the swing voters in those critical states, particularly in the Midwest? Wilson calls on Democrats to “recapture the center on markets, opportunity and freedom,” implying, correctly, that Trump has betrayed fundamental conservative principles. I believe you have to show those voters just how fundamentally awful this administration has been and how it affects them. As people are finding out, the “record middle class tax cuts” were a sham and Trump’s trade wars will do nothing but hurt many of the voters who carried him to victory. This requires, as Wilson says in one of his final points, a candidate who can have a thick skin and go toe-to-toe with Trump in a slugfest, one who can counter the untruths and lies and articulate to voters the extent of the disaster this administration has been — from incompetence to tone-deafness to corruption.
That leads us to the ultimate wild card of 2020 — the fallout from the Trump-Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the broader-ranging congressional investigations into Trump, his associates and their conduct. While Trump and his allies want to run with Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of a 400-page report (excluding exhibits and appendices) and claim total exoneration, the reality is we have yet to see a single complete sentence of Mueller’s report. The pushback that finally took place late last week forced Barr to acknowledge that he had not given a full summary of the report. So much more is likely to come out later this month, but the longer that Barr stonewalls, the longer Trump will have to harp on the narrative of “total exoneration.”
While Trump’s allies and some on the left and in the middle would tell Democratic candidates to move on, the president plans to make what he characterizes as a failed and illegal takedown attempt a central issue of the 2020 campaign. The Democratic field, and especially whoever emerges as the nominee, will need to be well-equipped to fact-check and hold Trump accountable. That’s not a left vs. right issue; it’s a right vs. wrong one.
If they can’t do that, they’ll be surrendering the facts. People like Congressman Adam Schiff understand the misconduct of Trump and his associates, whether it rose to the level of chargeable criminal conspiracy or not, can’t be excused and is not OK.
If the Democratic candidates are just going to let it slide by not pursuing the truth, are they any more deserving of a vote?
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Democrats and the challenge of 2020
