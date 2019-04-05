Terrell: Mueller and the promised land

Two weeks ago, many on the left in our political climate were beginning to celebrate and smile.
Their journey to the “promised land” was nearly over and at last they would be victorious over the foe.
Grapes and honey, maybe a little champagne, was on the menu.
But then! Oh the disbelief! There was handwringing and even tears flowing on television that week.
Members of the media were in shock and some appeared on the verge of emotional breakdowns.
The leaders of the Democratic Party, and many of their followers, could not believe that their “Moses of the day” did not deliver them into the Promised Land.
He and all of the “king’s men” could not find any collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians.
Robert Mueller apparently spent more than $25 million over 22 months in trying to find a connection between President Trump and the Russians.
Mueller, a well-respected former FBI director, agent and investigator, along with his high-powered staff of former FBI employees and lawyers failed to knock Humpty Dumpy off the wall, shattering the hopes and dreams of the left.
But have no fear; they will be back with fire in their eyes. They can’t stand President Trump and are willing to go to every extreme to bring him down.
Meanwhile, the American public will continue to see and read one investigation after another as the left will continue to attack the president with hopes of bringing down his presidency. The Trumpers (some 62 million-plus strong) will charge head on toward the 2020 election, while the left will leave no stone unturned and battle the right at every corner.
This fight will be interesting but not very different from the fight of the ‘70s and early ‘80s between the post-Nixon Republicans and the Democrats.
Peggy Noonan, writing for The Wall Street Journal last week, mentioned a Lance Morrow article written in 1972 regarding the two Americas. Morrow pointed to the two parties as being two different cultures.
He wrote, “The McGovern campaign marches to the rhythms of the long, Wagnerians ‘60s — racial upheaval, the war, feminism, the sexual revolution…” while the other party had a “…sense of system…the family unit…and the free enterprise system.”
We find a similar trajectory in our political system today between the left and the right
It will be interesting to watch the “coup” develop now that Plan A (Mueller) has failed to turn up any evidence. You can’t say Mueller didn’t try after spending millions on an investigation he knew was false.
The reaction from the left was about what was to be expected.
The fight is far from over and a lot of questions still need to be asked. The Republicans should go on the offensive immediately with a special counsel.
The special counsel should begin with Hillary Clinton. It may help her understand she lost the election.
There are so many places to start. I suggest they start with Benghazi and tell us the truth. Military contacts tell me it is a story waiting to be told in explaining why the Americans were there in the first place and what really happened in those 8-12 hours that resulted in the death of four American patriots.
While we are on Clinton, we should investigate her lost emails, the illegal server, her collusion with Russia, the sale of a large uranium deposit to Russia, and the financial donations from big pharma and other countries around the world to their organizations.
And, don’t forget she paid for the dossier that started the whole thing.
The special counsel will have a hay day with James Comey under oath. It would be interesting to see how many times he “pleads the Fifth.” It sounds like he is in over his ears with the Clintons and Clinton Foundation. He may be the weakest link. If I were James Comey, I would spend very little time in public and only then with backup.
Then we have Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch. Subpoena the pilots, flight plans, air traffic tapes and everything in between. It has to be a treasure trove. How did they really end up on the same runway at the same time? What a coincidence!
Don’t forget Eric Holder, Barack Obama and the ATF gun running project where they allowed hundreds of guns to be carried illegally into Mexico. One of those weapons was used to kill a U.S. Customs agent. There are a thousand unanswered questions regarding the operation that need to be answered.
And, for the grand finale, let’s hope the counsel will investigate the lies and the actions of the FBI involved in the fake dossier. The bureau lied to get search warrants on the president, his staff and his family. We know the Clinton campaign financed the report used by the white shirts to get the warrants.
Let’s see what the guardians of this nation have to say under oath.
It would be worth another $25 million to hear the truth and see the finger pointing.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
