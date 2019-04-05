Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Sine Die

As of Sine Die on Tuesday, the Senate had voted on and debated over 100 pieces of legislation with 80 of those being addressed in the last week alone.
The Senate vetted legislation dealing with our education system, necessary updates to Georgia codes, our military communities and healthcare.
Below are some highlights of what passed the Senate last week. I encourage you to review the legislation and let me know if you have any questions, comments or concerns. All of this legislation, if approved by both chambers before Sine Die, still has to have approval from the governor to become law so it is not too late to voice your opinion.
•House Bill 25 would allow certain contracts including television, video and audio programming, internet access and gym memberships to be immediately terminated by military service members. Service members may do so upon receiving military orders to relocate for a period of at least 90 days. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 31 is the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 General Budget. The budget includes a state revenue estimate of $27.5 billion, which would be allocated to a variety of areas including education and teacher pay, public and school safety, behavioral health and transportation. Both chambers agreed on a $3,000 salary increase appropriation for each educator and certified employee in the state. This will go into effect on July 1. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 33 would allow service members to carry a weapon with an expired weapons carry license for up to six months from the date of discharge or relocation, if the license expired while the individual was serving on active duty outside of the state. The person carrying the weapon must have official military orders or written verification signed by their commanding officer in their immediate possession. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 83 would require recess to be scheduled for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, with certain exceptions for weather and other scheduled activities. This legislation passed with bipartisan support.
•House Bill 186 would alter certain provisions regarding the Certificates of Need (CON) program, would change the requirements for in-state and out-of-state patient numbers and would update provisions in the Rural Hospital Organization Tax Credit regarding annual reporting and ranking hospitals in order of financial need. Lastly, HB 186 would establish the Office of Health Strategy and Coordination which would allow for state officials and experts to share information and develop innovative approaches to accessible care. This legislation passed with bipartisan support.
•House Bill 228 would raise the minimum age for marriage in Georgia from 16 years of age to 17, as long as the minor has been emancipated and has completed a premarital education program. The bill would also require the Department of Public Health to develop educational materials that include information on the legal rights of married individuals and resources for victims of abuse. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 315 would require the submission of certain documents from consultants who enter into contracts with counties, municipalities and other local entities. HB 315 outlines requirements for bids and requests for proposals and procurement orders. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 382 would make several updates to the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act including adding “constituted recreation authorities” as a qualified funding entity, removing the deadline for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees to receive funding applications and would allow money in the trust fund to cover up to five percent of the cost of the program. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 446 would provide an additional avenue for claiming the income tax credit on timberland damaged by Hurricane Michael. Currently, someone who has damaged timberland can claim the credit upon replanting the trees. This bill would allow an individual to claim the credit upon ‘restoration’ or cleaning up the land damaged by the hurricane.
•House Bill 459 would require each local board of education to maintain a database with the full name and driver’s license number of all school bus drivers and provide this information to the Department of Public Safety. HB 459 would also clarify the process by which local law enforcement can designate certain volunteers or law enforcement officers to assist in school traffic control. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
•House Bill 530 would require the Georgia Department of Education to provide a declaration of homeschooling to local school districts. Under HB 530, if a child is withdrawn from school without filing a declaration and the student stops attending school for 45 days, the school would be required to inform the Department of Family and Children Services. This legislation passed with bipartisan and unanimous support.
For a full recap and overview of what passed in the Senate during our 11th week, please follow this link: http://www.senate.ga.gov/spo/Documents/UpperChamberReport/2019/WeeklyChamberReport3_25thru3_29.pdf.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about any of these bills or anything that has passed so far. I will provide an update after Sine Die on what passed and what didn’t make it past the deadline. I always want to hear from you so please reach out with any questions, comments or concerns. I look forward to hearing from you!
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Sine Die
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)