England: 2019 legislative session wraps up

The 2019 legislative session is now history. Last week was the final full week, and the adjournment was scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.
I am personally pleased, as House Appropriations chairman, to report that the General Assembly met its constitutional obligation to pass a balanced spending plan for Fiscal Year 2020!
Over half of the $27.5 billion in projected state revenues from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 are to be invested in education. The bill fully funds, for the second year in a row, the state’s school funding formula. It also includes across-the-board $3,000 salary bumps for every one of the state’s certified school employees. Non-certified school employees, along with all other state government employees, will receive 2 percent raises. They take effect July 1.
Of course, that isn’t all we did last week.
Two votes in the House will improve educational opportunities for young students with dyslexia.
House Resolution 52 encourages schools, educational programs and the Georgia Department of Education to implement additional programs for the early diagnosis and treatment of dyslexia. And our approval of Senate Bill 48 means the State Board of Education will implement policies for referring students in kindergarten through third grade for screenings if teachers identify dyslexia or other learning disorders. The bill also encourages the state board to implement certification programs to better equip educators and administrators in teaching such children. And it creates a three-year pilot program for the state board to evaluate the effectiveness of early reading assistance programs for students with risk factors for dyslexia. After three years, recommendations will be made to the House Education Committee and the Senate Committee on Education and Youth regarding legislative incentives to further address early detection and intervention.
The House also approved the “Jeremy Nelson and Nick Blakely Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act.” This requires the State Department of Education to create and publish guidelines to inform students, parents, guardians and coaches about the dangers and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest. Schools will hold public informational meetings twice a year with guest speakers such as physicians, pediatric cardiologists and athletic trainers to explain the symptoms and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest in children. The bill also spells out the steps for school employees to take in the event of a student fainting or showing other signs of cardiac arrest.
In another area of potentially significant impact to Georgia children, the House passed the “Anti-Human Trafficking Protective Response Act.” This authorizes the Division of Family and Children Services to provide emergency care and supervision of child trafficking victims without having to get a court order or the consent of parents or legal guardians. DFCS will be authorized to immediately take the children to victim services organizations certified by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for comprehensive trauma-informed services. The bill forbids the prosecution of a child under the age of 18 for prostitution. And it allows local authorities and citizens to seek civil penalties against a business or property owner with three or more separate sexually-related charges or indictments within 12 months.
A sign of the times in the evolution of health care, the House approved two telemedicine bills. Telemedicine allows health care professionals to diagnose and treat patients with telecommunications technology instead of having to wait for face-to-face visits. Physicians in rural areas often rely on telehealth services provided by telephone and remote patient-monitoring devices.
Senate Bill 118 will require insurance companies to cover patients and reimburse providers for telemedicine services — but also will prohibit insurers from requiring the use of telemedicine in lieu of in-person services. And Senate Bill 158 allows the Composite Medical Board to issue telemedicine licenses to licensed doctors in other states ready to practice remotely in this state. This should improve patient access to a wider array of providers and services.
In another technology-related measure, the House last week approved the “Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act.”
This Act will streamline the statewide deployment of small cells, or small wireless facilities, in more public rights-of-way. It will limit fees providers pay and tighten local government permitting processes. Twenty-two other states already have similar legislation.
This week, I am transitioning back home to Auburn. I am really glad to be here! It has been a challenging but invigorating legislative session. Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and an ex-officio member of the Ways and Means Committee, as well as a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Education; Industry and Labor, and Natural Resources and Environment.
