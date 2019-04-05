Buffington: A few facts and figures to ponder

I’m fascinated by the massive level of research now available about how people view the world around them. What’s most interesting is how we as humans often have contradictory views and how our views change depending on how the questions are asked.
The upshot of that is that we tend to believe what we want to believe, even if the facts say we’re wrong. Our emotions are more powerful than our reasoning.
Here’s a look at some current issues and research about them:
• Voter ID laws have become an explosive point of political debate. Many Republicans believe the laws are necessary to prevent fraud. Most Democrats believe such laws suppress voter participation, especially among minority voters. It turns out that both views are wrong. A recent study shows that voter ID laws have no impact on fraud nor do they suppress minority voter participation. The study, done by professors from the University of Bologna and Harvard Business School, found that “Despite the legal and political battles over voter ID laws, they don’t really seem to do much of anything.” That means that all the bluster by both Democrats and Republicans over voter ID is wasted energy. Republicans are wrong to suggest that there is massive voter fraud in the U.S. that requires tighter voter ID laws — there isn’t. And Democrats are wrong to suggest voter ID laws hurt minority voter turnout — it doesn’t.
• Recent Pew Research Center studies show that:
--73 percent of Americans believe the gap between rich and poor will grow between now and 2050.
--44 percent believe that the average family’s standard of living will get worse by 2050.
--42 percent of Americans believe that there won’t be enough money in Social Security in the future, but 74 percent say no current reduction in benefits should be done to keep that from happening.
--70 percent of Democrats say the environment will be worse in 2050 than it is today; only 43 percent of Republicans believe that.
--60 percent of Americans say the nation will be less important in the world in 2050 than it is today.
--About 1/2 of Americans say they are worried about dysfunction in Washington.
--65 percent of Republicans say the nation’s priority for the future is to reduce illegal immigration; 83 percent of Democrats say providing high-quality, affordable health care is the most important issue for the future. Only 48 percent of Republicans believe health care is a key concern for the future.
--While the focus has been on immigration from Latin American, in the coming years, Asian immigration will grow much more, becoming 36 percent of all immigrants by 2055.
— This year, Millennials will surpass the Baby Boom Generation as the largest adult generation in the country. Millennials are the most racially diverse group of adults in American history with 43 percent being non-white.
— American families have changed a lot over the last six decades. In 1960, 87 percent of children lived with two parents; in 2014, that had dropped to 69 percent.
— The American middle class is shrinking. In 1971, 61 percent of households were defined as “middle class.” In 2015, that had dropped to 50 percent of households. Upper income households grew in that time from 14 percent to 21 percent while lower income households grew from 25 percent to 29 percent.
— The religious character of America is changing rapidly. Between 2007 and 2014, most Christian groups saw a decline while the unaffiliated and non-Christian faiths grew. The largest religious group in the country are Evangelical Protestants at 25.4 percent, followed by unaffiliated at 22.8 percent. Catholics were 20.8 percent while mainline Protestants were 14.7 percent. Non-Christian faiths were 5.9 percent.
— White evangelical Protestants are the biggest supporters of President Donald Trump (69 percent approval in 2019), but other faith groups and the unaffiliated are less supportive. Only 44 percent of white Catholics and 26 percent of non-white Catholics approved of Trump while only 20 percent of religiously unaffiliated approved. Black Protestants approval was only 12 percent. Those who attended church weekly had higher approval ratings of Trump than those who attended less often.
— A few years ago, budget deficits were a huge concern among American voters. In 2011, 82 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats said deficit reduction should be a priority. Today, that concern has declined to just 54 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of Democrats. The deficit grew a lot during the recession years, then declined. But since 2015, the annual deficit has grown each year and will approach $1 trillion this year.
--Despite the fact that many voters call themselves “independents,” most voters really aren’t politically independent. Polls show that 38 percent of voters rate themselves as independents, but the actual number is less than 10 percent. Most self-described independents lean either Republican or Democrat, although those voters tend to be less ideological rigid than diehard Democrats or Republicans.
— Although Georgia’s political rhetoric has followed national trends about illegal immigration, the number of illegal immigrants in Georgia has remained flat. Between 2005 and 2016, the number of illegal immigrants in the state has fluctuated between 375,000 and 425,000. The state saw a huge increase in illegal immigrants between 1995 and 2005, but that trend has not continued.
—
