Holloway: A time to plant

As the biblical proverb says, there is a time to plant. From a spiritual perspective, this is a beautiful verse about the ever-changing seasons of life. From a horticultural perspective, it’s not bad either.
There is a time to plant, and a time to wait. The complicated piece, sometimes, is knowing when that time comes around. For clarification, here are some guidelines to help you decide when to plant.
Am I planting annuals
or perennials?
If you are planting perennials, plants that come back year after year, the best time to plant is mid-to-late fall when temperatures are cool, assuming you are planting a container or bare root plant. This will allow roots to grow throughout the winter and the plant to become well-established. Summer in Georgia can be a stressful time for plants, but a well-developed root system will help them survive our sweltering heat.
If you missed the fall planting window, early spring is the second-best time to plant. Now is a good time to plant trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials.
If you are planting annuals, or starting perennials from seed, see questions 2-4.
Is it a cool season
or warm season plant?
Some plants thrive in cool temperatures and can take the cold and the frost. Southern favorites like collards and mustard greens fall into this category, as do carrots, radishes, spinach, lettuce and kale. Flowers like snapdragon, pansies and dianthus like Georgia’s cool season as well. These are mostly planted in early fall or early spring.
What are the frost dates
in my area?
Veggies that we traditionally think of for summer gardens, tomatoes, peppers, squash, beans and most of our bedding plants, don’t grow in the cold and perish in the frost. For these it is essential to consider the last frost date. For Barrow County, our last frost date averages at the end of March. However, we occasionally get frosts into April. If you are a risk-taker, check the weather forecast during the first week in April. If however, you are risk adverse, wait until mid-to-late April. Also, don’t forget the first frost date in the fall. If you are squeezing in a second planting of tomatoes or green beans in late summer, make sure they have time to mature before the first frost hits mid-to-late November.
What is the soil
temperature?
Knowing the average last and first frost dates is important, but one commonly overlooked indicator when planting is soil temperature. Aim for planting warm season vegetables, flowers, and perennials started from seed when soil temperatures are between 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit. These seeds won’t germinate quickly, or well, at low temperatures. Also, transplants may not have active root growth at lower temperatures. To check soil temperatures without getting kitchen or medical tools dirty, check out the University of Georgia Weather Network at www.weather.uga.edu. There you can see current soil temperatures, weekly averages, and historical soil temperatures. As I’m writing this, our average 4-inch soil temperature is 54.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Soil temperature is rising, but we aren’t quite there yet.
Exceptions
Of course, these are general guidelines, and by no means all encompassing. For recommendations on when to plant vegetables, refer to the UGA Extension vegetable planting chart. Also, refer to seed packets and plant tags as they often have helpful information as well. As always, if you have additional questions, call, e-mail, or stop by the office and see me.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: A time to plant
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)