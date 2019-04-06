Jacks: Lighter desserts to try

I guess you can call me a small-town girl.
I grew up in a small town and am not ashamed of it.
I have had some of the best friends since first grade. Many of these friends I still spend a lot of time with. I have a group of high school friends that get together for dinner to talk and share stories of life.
Some of these are from the group way back in first grade. Many of us shared memories of our former high school assistant principal/basketball coach this past week.
Coach Robert McCain was one of the kindest teachers/human beings I ever knew. We lost a good man this past week.
My sincere condolences go out to his wife Elaine and son Todd and daughter Lisa.
—
I find simple things really end up tasting better than things you spend a lot of time making, especially desserts. I try to make desserts on the lighter side rather than heavy side.
Creamy desserts seem to fit this category well, especially if you want something tasty and quick to make.
I have so many people ask for this recipe when I make it. It takes no time to make and is really good if you like the lemon flavor.
Lemon Cream Pie
Ingredients
1 refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed or 1 graham cracker crust (I prefer the graham cracker one)
1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk (Eagle Brand)
2 tsps. grated lemon peel
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 lemons)
3 cups whipping cream
4 drops yellow food coloring, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 450 degrees if using refrigerated pie crust. Make pie crust as directed on box for one crust.
Bake shell using a 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned.
Cool completely about 15 minutes.
In a medium bowl mix condensed milk, lemon peel and lemon juice, set aside. In a large bowl beat 2 cups of the whipping cream and the food coloring with an electric mixer on high until stiff.
Fold lemon mixture into whipped cream just until blended.
Spoon into crust.
Cover.
Refrigerate at least 3 hours until set. In medium bowl beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with electric mixer on high until stiff.
Spoon dollops on pie or slices of pie when serving, store covered in refrigerator.
—
If your family and friends like chocolate they are going to love this simple chocolate pie.
Simple but yet so good.
French Silk Chocolate Pie
Ingredients
Crust
1 box refrigerated pie crust softened as directed on box
Filling
3 oz. Hershey’s unsweetened chocolate cut into pieces
1 cup Land of Lakes butter softened (DO NOT use Margarine)
1 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
4 eggs
Topping
1/2 cup sweetened whipped cream
Chocolate curls, if desired
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Make pie crust as directed on box for 1crust, bake shell using a 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown.
Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
In a 1-quart saucepan, melt chocolate over low heat; cool. In a small bowl with electric mixer beat butter on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in cooked chocolate and vanilla until well blended.
Add eggs 1 at a time, beating on high speed 2 minutes after each addition; beat until mixture is smooth and fluffy. Pour into cooked shell.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate curls.
Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.
—
Have you ever gone to the Varsity and had one of their wonderful Orange Cream milk shakes?
Nobody makes them like the Varsity.
Well I have this wonderful dessert that taste rather close to that milk shake and it’s simple to make.
Orange Creamsicle
Slab Pie
Ingredients
1 box refrigerated pie crust softened as directed on box
2 boxes (3 oz. each) orange flavored Jell-o
1/3 cup boiling water
2 boxes (3.4 oz. each) Jell-o vanilla flavor instant pudding pie filling
2 cups cold milk
1 container (12 oz.) Cool Whip frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 1/2 cups chopped Golden Oreo cookies about 12 cookies
1 Tbsp. orange and white jimmies
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Remove crust from pouches.
On lightly floured surface, unroll and stack crust one on top of the other.
Roll to 17x12-inch rectangle.
Fit crust into greased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing firmly into corners and sides.
Fold extra crust under, even with edges of pan.
Using fork, prick all over bottom and sides.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and completely baked.
Cool completely on cooling rack, about 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, add Jell-o and boiling water, stir occasionally every 2 minutes.
Set aside.
In a large bowl beat dry pudding mixes and milk with whisk about 2 minutes or until thick.
Best in dissolved Jell-o mixture with whisk until well mixed.
Let stand 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the whipped topping. Spread pudding mixture evenly into cooled baked crust. Drop spoofuls of remaining whipped topping (about 3 cups) on pudding layer and carefully spread to cover. Refrigerate at least 4 hours until set.
Before serving top with cookies and jimmies.
To serve, cut into 4 rows by 4 rows.
—
I personally like making small individual desserts so I can take them and share with others.
Using my muffin pan to make small apple pies goes a lot further than making an apple pie in a pie dish.
These apple cups have two ingredients, are simple to make and are great to share with others.
2-Ingredient
Apple Pie Cups
Ingredients
1 can (13 oz.) refrigerated flaky cinnamon rolls with buttercream icing
1 1/3 cups more fruit apple pie filling (from 21 oz. can), coarsely chopped
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 8 regular size muffin cups with cooking spray.
Set icing aside.
Separate dough into 8 rolls.
Press into and up sides of muffin cups.
Spoon 2 generous Tbsps. of pie filling into each dough-lined cup.
Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes.
Transfer icing into a small microwaveable bowl. Microwave uncovered on low (10 percent) 8 to 10 seconds or until thin enough to drizzle. Place rolls on serving plate. Spoon icing over rolls. Serve warm.
—
You like making cookies and want a really easy recipe? This will work for any flavor of cake mix but today I am making lemon cookies.
Easy Lemon Cookies
Ingredients
1 (18.25 oz.) pkg. lemon cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp. lemon extract
1/3 cup confectioner’s sugar for decoration
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Pour cake mix into a large bowl.
Stir in eggs, oil and lemon extract until well blended.
Drop tsp. of dough into a bowl of confectioner’s sugar. Roll them around until they are lightly covered.
Once sugared, put them on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 6 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven.
The bottoms will be light brown and the inside chewy.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
