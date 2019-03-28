Baseball: Lockridge, Bulldoggs shut out Wildcats 3-0

Winder-Barrow's pitching continued to dominate Apalachee's hitting Wednesday as senior left-hander Austin Lockridge tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout, leading the Bulldoggs to a 3-0 road victory.
It was the second straight day the Bulldoggs (14-3, 5-0 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) shut out the Wildcats (10-9, 1-4) in the second game of a three-game region series this week. The victory came on the heels of a 5-0 shutout at Winder-Barrow on Tuesday when senior right-handers Cain Tatum and Zack Smith combined to hold the Wildcats scoreless.
Winder-Barrow got all three runs it would need in the top of the third inning Wednesday. Trevor Maddox led off with a double and then scored on a Brady House RBI single. After Blake Friend singled and Smith drew a walk, Hunter Marsh hit a two-run single to make it 3-0. The Bulldoggs threatened to get more when Trace Jeffers was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out, but Apalachee pitcher Alex Cook escaped further damage by getting Shelby Davis to fly out to shallow left and then striking out Sam Darling and Lance Sikes.
Cook went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing three runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out eight.
Lockridge was locked in all day for the Bulldoggs, surrendering just the four hits and a walk while striking out eight. He needed just 95 pitches, 62 of which went for strikes.
The Wildcats threatened in the seventh with a pair of one-out singles by Chase Chancey and Jake Hopkins that brought the tying run to the plate. But Lockridge buckled down, fanning Alecsi Lopez and Chris Miller to end it.
Friend led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 while House was 2-for-4.
The series wraps up Friday at Winder-Barrow. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
