The Winder-Barrow girls and Apalachee boys prevailed over their rivals Thursday during the annual Best of Barrow dual meet at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Lady Bulldoggs scored 73.5 points, outpacing the Lady Wildcats, who finished with 62.5 points. Tari Lampkin led Winder-Barrow, winning three individual events (long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash). Rebekah Freeman (shot put and discus) and Rebecca Nicholson (3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs) won two events apiece. Apalachee was led by Joanna Gross, who won both the 100-meter hurdles (17.29 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.62) and ran on the winning 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams.
In boys’ action, Apalachee outpaced Winder-Barrow, 76-60, behind Tauheed Ferguson’s wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Ferguson also ran on the winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams for the Wildcats. Charlie Hych won both the 110-meter and 3,200-meter hurdles. Winder-Barrow’s Brian Gaddy was a winner in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Saturday when it hosts the annual Cook Holliday Rotary Invitational.
Apalachee will compete at Parkview High School on Saturday.
For full Best of Barrow results, see the March 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Track and Field: Winder-Barrow girls, Apalachee boys win Best of Barrow meet
