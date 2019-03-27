BOC approves extra $500K for Victor Lord Park project

Barrow County will use $500,000 from other county funding sources in order to complete more of the planned expansion of Victor Lord Park, a decision that has split the county board of commissioners over the past few months.
The board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve the extra money, which will go toward architectural and engineering design ($434,000) and program management costs (roughly $8,500) and, county manager Mike Renshaw has said, allow the county to complete more actual upgrades to the park, which voters approved as part of the 2018 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum.
After deadlocking in a 3-3 tie on Renshaw’s proposal for three straight meetings last fall, commissioners voted in December to suspend further votes on the item until the District 3 seat, left vacant when former commissioner Roger Wehunt resigned in October due to health reasons, could be filled.
Rolando Alvarez defeated Scott Vickery by eight votes in a special election for the seat last week and cast the deciding vote in favor Tuesday. He was joined in support by chairman Pat Graham and commissioners Joe Goodman and Bill Brown. Commissioners Isaiah Berry, Billy Parks and Ben Hendrix remained opposed. Alvarez has spoken in favor of funding more of the park expansion, while Vickery has been more critical of spending on the project.
