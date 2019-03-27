BOC approves ambulance contract with hospital

Barrow County will station an ambulance inside the Winder city limits beginning in July.
During a called meeting Friday morning, the county board of commissioners unanimously approved a three-year contract between the county and Northeast Georgia Health System for Barrow County Emergency Services to station a fully-staffed ambulance at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow that will cover the existing Winder emergency response zones “and surrounding area in accordance with the Barrow County EMS Response Zone Map.”
The maximum annual price for the contract, which will take effect July 1 with the start of Fiscal Year 2020 and initially will run through June 2022, is $135,000 and will be paid by the county to the hospital in monthly installments of $11,500 out of the county’s general fund. The hospital will also retain all patient billing revenues.
County manager Mike Renshaw said the ambulance would be a 24/7/365 supplement to the “exemplary service we’re providing in Barrow County,” and commissioners agreed.
“The service we’ve had in place has been a wonderful service,” commissioner Bill Brown said. “This will enhance them and our ability to take care of our citizens. I’m proud that we’re doing it.”
Added commissioner Isaiah Berry: “This is something that’s been a thorn in our side for a while. I’m glad to see it’s over and done with, and we can proceed with the business of the county.”
Renshaw said he and BCES command staff met with NGHS representatives for about 3.5 hours last Wednesday, March 20, to finalize contract negotiations. He said Friday that NGHS still had to review and finalize it, but he didn’t anticipate any issues.
County officials were hopeful the agreement would resolve a back-and-forth dispute between the county and city over EMS service.
See more in the March 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
