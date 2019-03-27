Social media gets attention in Barrow schools’ code of conduct

The Barrow County School System’s code of conduct will have one significant change for the 2019-20 year. It elevates “encouraging another student to violate the code of conduct” to a higher-level offense and can lead to stronger disciplinary action.
Matt Thompson, the district’s student data and services director, told the board of education Tuesday the district had not “made any tweaks (to the code) in a couple of years.”
The change for the next school year, he said, is in reaction to more students encouraging other students to break the code through the use of social media.
He said the numbers have been increasing but are not a flood. The change will allow administrators to suspend students if they feel that is warranted.
“We want to make it clear this is unacceptable,” Thompson said.
He noted that a new definition for that offense has been added to the code. The new definition says, “This includes, but is not limited to, the use of electronic devices to record a student violating the code of conduct and then distributing to other individuals directly or indirectly via electronic media.”
Board member Rickey Bailey said the offense might need to be moved to a higher level than Class II.
“I’m afraid it may be a bigger problem than some of us know,” he said.
Board member Stephanie Bramlett suggested the staff provide additional information at a meeting about “vaping” in the schools and whether that has become a problem.
