Auburn to consider center rental fees

Auburn City Council will consider a schedule of fees for the new Auburn Center, 16 College St., at its April 4 meeting.
The available rent options will be the main board room, third-floor banquet hall or entire facility. Price options for four hours are suggested to be either $500 during the week and $1,000 on weekends; $1,000 and $1,500; or $1,500 and $2,500. For nonprofit or educational groups, the cost would be $200 less than the standard rates.
The council also will consider regulations for renting and other fees for the sound system, police security and the kitchen.
The council heard reports on April 4 agenda items at its work session last week.
Also on the agenda will be proposals:
•to rename the center the Perry Rainey Center. Alex Mitchem, the city administrator, said an “old college” in Auburn was named the Perry Rainey Institute.
•to repaint the caboose downtown. Michael Parks, the city’s parks and leisure services director, said two quotes for the work have been received from Lamar Holman’s Collision Center in Auburn for $10,961 and from NuTech Refinishing in Jefferson for $12,000. He said the work would take a week of good weather. A tarp would be wrapped around the area to contain it.
•to trade a Savage Tactical .308 Rifle with scope and case. Police Chief Chis Hodges said the rifle has been in a closet since he arrived. He said the department would trade the rifle in for a Glock 22 if the costs are comparable.
•to approve a contract for information resources with CLEAR for $200 a month. The contract would be for three years and have a 5-percent increase each year.
•to accept the Hawthorne Cemetery as city property.
