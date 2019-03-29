Thompson: Barr delivers win for Trump

As President Trump and his allies gloat and falsely claim “total exoneration” over a report the public has yet to see in anywhere close to its entirety, it’s important to understand what happened Sunday.
In essence, Attorney General William Barr, whose son-in-law works for the White House counsel office advising Trump, and who was publicly critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation before he was ever nominated by Trump to the post, delivered a white-washed, four-page summary of a comprehensive report that, along with the help of early media coverage, gift-wrapped a massive victory for the president as the battle shifts from a legal to a political one.
In his summary submitted to the top-ranking Republicans and Democrats on the Senate and House judiciary committees, Barr wrote that Mueller’s investigation — and the language is key — “did not establish” that members of the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
That on its face would validate the “No Collusion!” mantra adopted by Trump and his allies, even though the terms “collusion” and “conspiracy” have been falsely conflated for two years now. And it would be the best outcome for the country that our president did not conspire with the Russians to illegally influence the election.
But we don’t know what the reality is because, as of this writing Monday, we have not seen the full Mueller report and we might not see it for a long time.
As William Saletan of Slate and several others have noted, Barr’s summary doesn’t even touch on known contacts between Russians who aren’t technically part of the Russian government and Trump campaign members that happened and that those members lied about.
There was nothing about Trump’s press conference on July 27, 2016, in which he said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find (the hacked Clinton emails) or the fact that on the very same day, according to a filed indictment last summer, Russians attempted to spearfish dozens of email addresses associated with the Clinton campaign.
There was nothing about the secret Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, which the president dictated a false statement about aboard Air Force One, saying untruthfully the meeting was about adoption policy.
There was nothing about Manafort giving private campaign polling data to Konstantin Kilimnick, a Russian associate of his who was linked to Russian intelligence, apparently in an effort to square debts he owed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and to strike a Ukrainian “peace” deal that included sanctions relief for the Russians from the U.S. government.
There was nothing about why Trump and personal lawyer Michael Cohen lied about the nature and timing of negotiations with Russians about a Trump Tower Moscow during the campaign, a deal that would have greatly enriched the Trump family.
And there was nothing in Barr’s analysis that addressed a June 2016 email sent to Trump Jr. offering the Trump campaign official documents that would incriminate Hillary Clinton as part of “Russia and its government’s support of” his father, to which Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say, I love it.”
That’s just a few of the instances that are unexplored in this summary but are likely explored with much more damaging details in Mueller’s report.
And from a counterintelligence perspective, while it would be comforting to know that Trump is not compromised by Russia, that does not comport with reality. Over and over again, Trump has denied U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusions that the Russian government was responsible for the election interference. During an embarrassing summit in Finland last year, Trump stood side by side with Vladimir Putin and openly rejected those conclusions, saying he believed Putin. The pair have met privately several times and there is no U.S. record of the conversations. So what are we supposed to believe?
The other main portion of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference and possible Trump involvement was the question of obstruction of justice, related primarily to Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey. Barr’s summary even makes clear that while the Mueller report does not implicate Trump in a crime, it also does not exonerate him.
Mueller apparently chose not to make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice, laying out evidence on both sides of that issue. In other words, he intended to leave the question up to Congress. In a move that legal experts will likely debate for decades, he did not subpoena Trump to testify.
Perhaps he felt it would be a waste of time. There would have probably been a battle in court over whether Trump could be subpoenaed, and even if he had, he likely would have exercised his Fifth Amendment rights. Given that and the long-running Justice Department guideline that a sitting president cannot be indicted, Mueller decided it was best left to Congress to decide as part of any impeachment proceedings.
But Barr threw cold water on that by stepping in to declare that Trump had not committed obstruction, a decision he made less than two days after receiving a comprehensive report of an investigation conducted over 22 months. Barr, who last year sent an unsolicited 19-page memo to Trump questioning the obstruction probe and has an expansive view of executive power, made this determination without, to our knowledge, interviewing Trump himself to get a better handle on what was going through Trump’s head. He didn’t ask Trump why he told NBC’s Lester Holt he fired Comey over the Russia investigation. He didn’t ask him what he meant when he told Comey he hoped he would “let (Michael) Flynn go.” He didn’t ask him why, the very next day, he held a meeting, closed to American press, with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and told him getting rid of the “nut job” Comey had relieved great pressure on him.
Neal Katyal, who drafted the special counsel guidelines Mueller operated under, wrote in The New York Times, “The opening lines of the obstruction section of Mr. Barr’s letter are even more concerning. It says that the special counsel investigated ‘a number of actions by the president — most of which have been the subject of public reporting.’ That suggests that at least some of the foundation for an obstruction of justice charge has not yet been made public. There will be no way to have confidence in such a quick judgment about previously unreported actions without knowing what those actions were.”
Barr’s reasoning for “clearing” Trump on obstruction was that there was no underlying crime to obstruct. That is also false as history and legal precedent have shown you can obstruct justice without being charged with or convicted of an underlying crime.
All of this and much more that can’t be discussed in one column is why the Justice Department should publicly disclose as much of the Mueller report as it possibly can to Congress and the American people. We deserve full transparency to better understand Mueller’s actual conclusions and the underlying evidence, and I’m sure the president, since he feels “totally exonerated,” would be the first to agree with me. I suspect that if that happens, the public’s and the media’s understanding of the investigation will change significantly.
But even as we await the full release of the report, and even as more than a dozen investigations into Trump and his associates, many of them spin-offs of Mueller’s work, continue and may result in further criminal indictments, none of that matters to the president and his base. Thanks to Barr, they have been able to get out ahead and establish the “no collusion” and exoneration narrative, with little pushback from the mainstream media.
Mueller, who, along with his team, conducted himself professionally for two years despite a daily barrage of character assassination attempts by Trump and his defenders, should be commended for his important work. On the other hand, Barr has done a great disservice to the country.
He chose to put party loyalty over loyalty to the country. He delivered a political win for the president who appointed him, fully energized the Trump base in a way they haven’t been energized since the election. And he likely laid the groundwork for meritless investigations into the investigators.
In the immediate aftermath of the Barr summary being released, this one comment, from Trump’s inept lawyer Rudy Giuliani, stood out to me the most: “It’s better than I expected.”
For the sake of our country, we can only hope what he “expected” is brought to light.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
