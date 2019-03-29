Bridges: Examining why it is important to vote

In recent weeks, this space has been dedicated to presenting a look at the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
More specifically it has focused on declared and potential candidates for all parties, both big and otherwise. In a year from now we will have jumped into the primary season with both feet.
There are many who don’t give two cents about elections or about politics in general. On some levels that’s understandable.
Those who run for office do so for a variety of reasons. At times those reasons are noble, and at times they can be selfish.
However, it is important for citizens to take part in the process of who gets elected to what office. It is just as important to hold those in elected office accountable once they have been elected.
For me the right and privilege to vote has always been something I take seriously. I still remember the first time I voted (it was the 1990 statewide primary). Recently I took part in voting against a new tax on citizens where I live. (As a personal rule I never vote a new tax on myself. I pay enough in taxes. If you feel you don’t, you are more than welcome to write a personal check to any government agency of your choice.)
Well before I was of legal voting age, I remember always asking my mother to let me go with her when she voted. This was back in the day when my home county had the old voting machines with a curtain which closed when you were casting your choice.
Even at a young age I was familiar with who was in office and who was running against them. My mother insists I have always been for the underdog candidate or more accurately the one with the least chance of winning as she describes it.
That is really not true, although I do typically vote for candidates who end up not being elected. I will admit that in the 2014 primary there were nine candidates running for the Republican nomination for state school superintendent. My choice finished ninth.
That same year in the U.S. Senate primary there were seven candidates. The candidate I voted for finished, you guessed it, seventh.
Still there is something just downright American about taking part in this process. In the classic 1980s teen film “Sixteen Candles,” the character played by Anthony Michael Hall was asked why he carried a fake ID.
“So I can vote,” he said. I have always related to that (although I did not attempt to vote until I was of legal age.)
Voting is an honor that should not be taken lightly. Men and women have paid the ultimate price for us to be able to do so. Yes, politics and political campaigns for that matter can leave a bad taste in our mouths, even for those who truly enjoy them.
However, to not care enough to even know there is an election has always been disheartening to me. We take for granted open and free elections. Yes there have been issues with our voting process throughout our country’s history. In north Georgia, a race is now being put before the voters a third time, which is really hard to believe when you think about it.
The United States Supreme Court ultimately decided a presidential election in 2000 and the process is deliberately set against anyone daring to run as something other than a Republican or Democrat.
Yet we have to vote and be involved to ever have a hope of changing anything.
Electing the leader of not only our country but of the free world is something we should all want to be a part of.
There will be plenty of candidates seeking to become president next year. Everyone should read as much as they can about each one, from all political parties.
Don’t go by what you hear from a slanted television talk show host disguised as a news program or simply go along with what a radio talk show hosts says. Do your own research and see what the candidates say and, more importantly, what they have done in the past.
The list of people running for president in 2020 seems to increase each week. If you have never voted this would be the perfect opportunity to find a candidate who supports your beliefs.
For me it has to be someone who is pro-Second Amendment, against taxes and simply for all personal freedom which does not violate the rights of anyone else.
It sounds simple in theory but it’s not always easy to find a candidate who truly fits those descriptions.
We take for granted a lot of things in this country. In reality that is part of the reason we live in the best country in the world. Yet we should be prepared to do our patriotic civic duty.
When I vote I always think about those who died to give me the opportunity.
It’s something we all should do and should do with enthusiasm.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Press Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Examining why it is important to vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)