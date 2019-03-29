Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Georgia’s Hope Act

This is our last full week before the 2019 session adjourns Sine Die on Tuesday, April 2.
The Senate is hard at work addressing legislation not only in committees but also on the Senate Floor. Last week, we debated over 20 House bills and resolutions on the Senate floor and vetted over 50 in our committees. A bill that was vetted in the Senate Regulated Industries Committee for over two hours is House Bill 324 — “Georgia’s Hope Act.” This legislation addresses the growth, production, manufacture and dispensation of low THC oil.
Currently, Georgians are allowed to possess cannabis oil which has no more than 5 percent THC if they are a registered patient with one of the qualifying conditions. The possession is only legal for those who have a license which is obtained by patients who are diagnosed with specific conditions. While patients can possess the low THC oil, they cannot legally purchase this product in Georgia or bring it across state lines. In other words, these patients who need low THC oil to reduce seizures, help with effects of chemotherapy during cancer treatment, to treat symptoms of PTSD or any of the other conditions which make it legal to possess, cannot legally obtain it.
HB 324 seeks to address the needs of these patients by establishing the Low THC Oil Oversight Board which would be under the Georgia Department of Public Health. The 12-member board would be in charge of issuing licenses for the production, growth, manufacturing and dispensing of low THC oil. Along with being housed under the Department of Public Health, the board would work with the GBI for enforcement regarding procedures and requirements for testing the purity of the low THC oil, dosage levels and addressing patient complaints. The GBI would also have access to all facilities for inspections which could occur at any time, unannounced and with or without cause.
Under HB 324, 10 production licenses would be issued by Jan. 1, 2020 and would fall into a Class I or Class II based on size, amount of cannabis grown, proof of available capital and other obligations. Prior to receiving approval, the licensing programs would have to provide a detailed plan regarding production processes, security, transportation, tracking, employment, design and any other requirements under HB 324. The 10 licensees would grow — in indoor facilities — and then sell and deliver the low THC to registered patients at their home. Again, these registered patients would have to be diagnosed with the conditions that currently allow Georgians to possess low THC oil.
Additionally, this legislation details the proper tracking system the licensees must utilize to ensure the growth, packaging, purchasing and recall information for low THC oil is recorded in real time. Along with the 10 licenses for production, under HB 324 10 safe access retail licenses would be issued where low THC oil would be sold to registered patients. It is important to note that no licensee can operate — including manufacturing, packaging or distributing — within 3,000 feet of a school or church.
I want to make it clear that HB 324 in no way would allow for the recreational use or growth of marijuana. This bill simply addresses making low THC oil — which is currently legal to possess — available to patients who qualify to use it. This is a piece of legislation that will affect everyone in the state and that is why I would like you to take the information I have provided and come to your own conclusions. If you have any opinions or questions regarding HB 324, I would like to hear from you so I can make informed decisions with the wants and needs of my constituents in mind. It is my duty and honor to represent you in the 47th District.
If you would like, you can read HB 324 in its entirety and follow its progress here: http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/324.
Please reach out to my office at 404-656-4700 or frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov. I urge you to contact me regarding this legislation, or any other comments and concerns you may have.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Georgia’s Hope Act
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)