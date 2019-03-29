England: FY2020 state appropriations bill close to a vote

The Georgia General Assembly is rapidly approaching the end of the current legislative session.
The most important part of my remaining work is finalizing the appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2020 and making sure it passes.
The Senate has passed its substitute version, and now a conference committee of leaders from both chambers will craft a final version to which we can all agree.
I am hoping to present the conference committee’s report on the House floor later this week.
The session ends Tuesday, April 2, and Gov. Brian Kemp has 40 days to sign the legislation as well as to exercise his line-item veto power in the spending plan.
Meanwhile, last week the House took up some important Senate bills, as well as a House Resolution affecting young athletes.
HR 259 establishes the “Johnny Tolbert III House Study Committee on Heat-Related Injuries, Cardiac Injuries and Other Sports-Related Injuries.”
Johnny Tolbert was a 12-year-old boy who died in 2016 after a heat stroke during football practice in Atlanta.
In recent years, there have been several deaths of adolescent athletes from heat-related conditions in Georgia.
The committee in the coming months will meet with experts to study the issue and to determine a legislative course of action to hopefully prevent more deaths.
The Senate bills approved by the House last week included:
•SB 67, which would enable school systems with extensive damage from a fire or natural disaster to immediately qualify for regular, advance and low-wealth state capital outlay funds.
•SB 167, which would make it easier for children to remain with stable foster parents if family members or other relatives do not demonstrate a willingness to take custody of the child within six months. The bill also would make it easier for the court to continue placement with current caregivers if the child has been in a stable environment for 12 months, and removal would be detrimental.
•SB 170, which would designate the Honor and Remember organization’s flag as the state’s official emblem for remembering the service and sacrifice of armed forces members who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Starting in July, the bill would allow the flag to be displayed by any local government, state-owned military memorial, and any other state-owned business or location on military holidays such as Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW-MIA Day, Veterans Day, Gold Star Mother’s Day, or when a Georgia resident in the armed forces loses his or her life in the line of duty.
•SB 17, which would expand the Rural Telephone Cooperative Act by authorizing nonprofit telephone cooperatives and their broadband affiliates to furnish, improve and develop broadband services in rural areas.
•SB 1, called “C.J.’s Law,” which would make an unintentional hit-and-run that results in the bodily injury or death of another person a felony and would double the maximum sentence to 10 years in prison. The bill is named for 23-year-old Charlie Enrique Jones III, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in 2009.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com, or by calling my Capitol office at 404-463-2245.
May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee, as well as a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Education; Industry and Labor, and Natural Resources and Environment.
