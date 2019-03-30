Jacks: Favorite Italian recipes

This past week has been a hard week with lots of sadness and upsetting situations to face. One of my best friends from college and my many years at USDA lost her mom after a brief illness.
Patsy lost her husband right after I did, suddenly. We retired from USDA the same day and she had enjoyed spending a lot of time with her mom. The same day I lost a day lady that I had grown to love over the years. Mrs. Pauline Stowe who many of you knew, was a fine Christian lady with a wonderful loving spirit about her. We had many wonderful conversations over the years. She was a dear lady and will be missed by many including her family.
Then dealing with people who can’t handle seeing people actually do good and improving their lives has been hard. My son has made a complete 360-degree improvement in his life only to have it taken away from him because it wasn’t where they wanted him to be. I pray that he doesn’t lose his new outlook on life because of negativity projected by those who have to prove they are in charge and it’s their way or no way.
This week I will be focusing on Italian food. I had quit cooking a lot of Italian food because the person I spend a lot of time with and cook for has an ex-wife that was Italian and I am always afraid of being compared to her. I finally broke out of that thinking and started cooking it again. And when he loved it I just kept trying new Italian dishes on him. So far, he hasn’t complained any.
Some people think making homemade spaghetti sauce is too much trouble and just open a jar of sauce and add a little ground beef to it and pour it over noodles. Not me I make my sauce homemade. I love mixing it together and letting it cook on low for several hours in my crockpot. My dad used to love my spaghetti and would call me up and ask me to please make it for him. I miss those phone calls.
Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
Ingredients
1 lb. of ground chuck (or 1/2 lb. Italian sausage and 1/2 lb. ground chuck)
Salt and black pepper to taste
1medium onion, chopped
15 oz. tomato sauce (your choice of brand)
6 oz. tomato paste
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
1 tsp. garlic powder
Crushed red pepper to taste
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 cup water
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
Directions
Season ground chuck with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, add the beef and chopped onion and brown. Drain excess grease. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, parsley, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, Worcestershire sauce and sugar to the skillet. Stir well to combine and bring to a boil. Add water and stir well. Reduce heat and simmer at least 30 minutes. (At this point if you have time transfer to the crockpot and let cook on low for several hours.) Add basil before serving over cooked noodles.
One of our favorite dishes is chicken Parmesan. My version is a little different than what you might get in a restaurant. Mine has less sauce and a crisper crust.
Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients
4 skinless boneless chicken breast halves
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 eggs
1 cup Panko bread crumbs, or more as needed
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour, or more if needed
1 cup olive oil for frying
1/2 cup prepared tomato sauce (I use marinara sauce)
1/4 cup fresh Mozzarella cheese, cut into small cubes
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup grated Provolone cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place chicken breast between two sheets of heavy plastic (re-sealable freezer bags work well) on a solid surface. Firmly pound chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of ½-inch. Season chicken thoroughly with salt and pepper. Beat eggs in a shallow bowl and set aside. Mix bread crumbs and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese in a separate bowl, set aside. Place flour in a sifter or strainer, sprinkle over chicken breast, evenly coating both sides. Dip flour coated chicken in beaten eggs. Transfer breast to bread crumb mixture, pressing the crumbs into both sides. Repeat for each breast. Set aside breaded chicken breasts for about 15 minutes.
Heat 1 cup olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer. Cook chicken until golden, about 2 minutes on each side. The chicken will finish cooking in the oven. Place the chicken in a baking dish and top each breast with 1/3 cup of tomato sauce. Layer each chicken breast with equal amounts of Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and Provolone cheese. Sprinkle 1 to 2 Tbsp. of Parmesan cheese on top and drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is browned and bubbly and chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
Another rather simple Italian dish I enjoy making is Manicotti.
Manicotti
Ingredients
1 pint part skim Ricotta cheese
8 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. dried parsley
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
1 (16 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce (your choice of brand)
5 1/2 oz. Manicotti pasta
Directions
Cook Manicotti in boiling water until done. Drain and rinse with cold water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine Ricotta, Mozzarella, and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheeses, egg, parsley and salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour 1/2 cup of sauce into an 11x17-inch baking dish. Fill each Manicotti shell with 3 Tbsps. cheese mixture and arrange over top of sauce. Pour remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake 45 minutes or until bubbly.
Many people are getting away from eating a lot of meat so a veggie Italian dish is always available at my house. I love making my spinach lasagna. It’s packed with fresh tasting vegetables like spinach, carrots, red peppers and broccoli. It’s also a big hit at my house with my family.
Four Cheese Spinach Lasagna
Ingredients
2 cups chopped fresh broccoli
1 1/2 cups julienned carrots
1 cup sliced green onions
1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsps. vegetable oil
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 1/2 cups 4% cottage cheese
1 cup shredded part skim Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
12 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
Directions
In a large skillet, sauté vegetables and garlic in oil until crisp-tender. Remove from the heat; set aside. In a small saucepan, whisk flour and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes. Reduce heat, stir in 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute longer.
Remove from heat; stir in spinach. Set 1 cup aside. In a large bowl, combine the cottage cheese, Mozzarella and Swiss cheese. Spread 1/2 cup of spinach mixture in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with four noodles, half of the cheese mixture, half of the vegetables and 3/4 cup spinach mixture. Repeat layers. Top with remaining noodles, reserved spinach mixture and remaining Parmesan cheese. Cover and bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Uncover; bake until bubbly about 15 minutes longer. Let stand for 15 minutes before cutting.
With every Italian dish you really need a good bread. You could just buy some in the grocery store, but my Poppy Seed cheese bread would be a much better addition.
Poppy Seed Cheese Bread
Ingredients
1 pkg. (1/4 oz.) active dry yeast
2 tsps. sugar
1/4 cup warm water
3/4 cup warm milk
2 Tbsps. shortening
1 tsp. salt
2 1/4 to 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Topping
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 large egg
1/3 cup whole milk
1 tsp. finely chopped onion
Poppy Seeds
Directions
Dissolve yeast and sugar in water. Combine milk, shortening and salt; stir into yeast mixture. Add enough flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. Punch down dough; press into a greased 13 x9-inch baking pan.
Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine cheese, egg, milk, and onion. Spread over dough. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake 15-20 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve warm.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
