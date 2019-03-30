Almand: Don’t go for the gold

Striving for excellence is the hallmark of our civilization. Always trying to achieve to the next level is inherent in our nature. Climbing Mt. Everest. Running a marathon. Graduating as a Navy Seal.
We teach our kids to do the best they can in school. Athletes strive to win every time. In the gym, goals are set, met and reset higher. Success can be graded on how dedicated you are to putting in the hours. This drive to be the best contributes as to why we have such prosperity in America today.
The gym culture
When it comes to our exercise culture, pushing yourself to new limits is commonplace. Look at PX90, CrossFit or the Insanity series. Each workout should be equal to or better than the last. Challenge yourself at every turn. Leave “nothing on the table.”
In theory, this methodology should allow you to reach your goals sooner.
For the under-40 crowd, this mindset fits more comfortably. In particular, if your profession requires a high level of physical ability, this approach will probably work its magic. (Here comes the “but”.)
But, as we advance toward our later years in life, we need to step back for a minute and rethink our logic.
All things
in moderation
What some of the research is revealing is, constantly pushing the boundaries may be laying some landmines in our path. High intensity at its core requires elevated levels of energy to be expended. Constantly “draining the tank” with each bout of exercise may be putting too much stress on our system long-term.
In an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast recently, a guest was explaining why Russian wrestlers are usually more successful competing against Western wrestlers. Western wrestlers will train at a high level. The majority of practices are very competitive, where the participants challenge each other in almost every session.
On the other hand, Russian wrestlers will work more on technique and approach most workouts with less intensity. The result: The Russians can train more frequently, refine their methods and not burn themselves out as readily. Just as in weight training, technique is a key to gaining the best results.
Only so much in the tank
Constantly going to your max requires a lot of energy. The more intensity you have in your workout, the more recovery time is required before the next one.
As we get older, that recovery time will need to be extended. There is also a psychological component. If you know going into a workout you are trying to max every lift, push or pull, you are mentally as well as physically engaging in a constant high level of stress.
Personally, if every workout was requiring me to “go to the wall,” I would be less incentivized to look forward to exercising. In my own training protocol, my approach is to instruct leaving one repetition that you could do, but don’t. I will max out only when I feel like it.
You should not appear to be struggling with the exercise. As I always tell my clients, “never look like you are at war with your weights.”
Practice what I preach
In January 2004, I made two fateful decisions.
•Since then, I have not lifted anything heavier.
•I went from working out twice a week to only once every 7-8 days.
Relating to the first point, over the past 14-plus years some of my resistance levels have been dropped back a notch (or two). As of this year, I have modified the second point to where I now allow myself to go out as far as 10-12 days. Since our recovery times naturally get longer as we age, here is yet another advantage to getting older. I have even dropped some of my resistance markers back a notch.
Conclusion
We are in it for the long haul. As a 71-year-old, theoretically I have (at least) 29 more years to work out. There is no hurry. I’m not trying to prove anything. Just be consistent. My goal is to remain independent, to be able to do (within reason) what I want to do when I want to do it. You don’t have to go for the gold. Winning a silver medal suits me just fine.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
Almand: Don’t go for the gold
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)