Bennett: Farewell, princess room

When my granddaughters were small, we fixed up their bedroom at my house using a princess theme.
The bedding, curtains and accessories would make one believe it was the room of a princess. And, without doubt, they were! At least in my eyes!
I found the most precious wall decal of a stone castle and thought it would be a perfect addition to the wall above the bed. However, once I got it home, it was a good deal smaller than I wanted. Not wanting to deny my girls the perfect backdrop to their room, I decided to just make it myself.
Side note: Crafters will sometimes elect not to buy something they like.
“I can make that myself.”
I’m the queen of this. I go to craft shows or see something I like online or in a store, and I either take a picture or screen shot or a sketch. And as a result, I rarely ever get the item because I never get around to making it. My craft room is cluttered with items I have purchased in order to make something. It’s a thing that I’ve done for years. You could probably go shopping in my craft room and find most anything you need for your designated craft (that you’ll probably never complete, either!)
The exception to this was the castle room. I wanted it badly enough to make it happen. With the small decal in hand, I drew a sketch on the wall of the appropriate size. I can’t draw worth a flip, but the castle was mostly straight lines, so between eyeballing it and a yard stick, it looked pretty good. The castle wall was pink, of course, and the other three walls were purple. Can’t get more girly/princess-y than that!
Pretty flags blew in the wind at the top of the three cupulas, and apples grew on the trees in the courtyard. Clear glitter, splattered onto the wet paint, gave the illusion of the stones sparkling in the sun. Magic dust, if you will. I guess the only thing missing was a moat and a knight in shining armor on a white horse. The girls loved the castle room, and we made lots of memories of beautiful princesses and handsome princes over the years.
About seven years ago, when repainting the inside of my house, I couldn’t bear to cover it up, so the castle room has remained unchanged. A couple of years ago, I started considering painting the room, but just never seemed to have the time or motivation to do so. Since we lost my dad, The Castle Room has become Gigi’s room. She didn’t complain about sleeping in a room decorated for little girls, but this was enough motivation for me to finally paint it. This past weekend found me shopping for primer, paint, and all the necessary accessories. Except I had to make a quick trip back to Lowe’s for the plastic cap with the spout that you put on the open cans. I’m a train wreck when it comes to pouring paint. Saturday morning found me up early, with my sleeves rolled up, ready to get started. Up the ladder, and down the ladder. Nine hundred times, it seemed. Cutting in is my least favorite part of painting. I’m guessing it is everyone’s least favorite part. The ladder height was perfect (Thanks, David!), and I didn’t have to strain too terribly much to get to the tip top of the wall. It would have been fine if the ladder had been on wheels and someone could have pushed me to the next section.
Nope, it was up and down all morning long. Then I discovered one coat of Kilz wouldn’t be enough. So, I took my paint-splattered self back to the store for more. (Trip No. 3.) Did the whole room over again, including the 900 trips up and down the ladder. My initial plan was to get back in there after dinner on Saturday and cut in with the paint. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed the next morning and surely not be able to climb the ladder nine hundred times, nor reach up to paint the top of the wall. Stopping for dinner was a mistake, because once I sat still for a few minutes, I was done. Stick-a-fork-in-me-I’m-done level of done.
My sweet nephew texted that he would be able to come over on Sunday and help. My knight in shining armor! I let him be the one to climb the ladder 900 times, while I did the trim work at the baseboards. Later, my brother said he was coming over, so once I finished trimming out the bottom, I left them with it. Before starting on Sunday, though, I realized I needed another roller paint tray, as I had let the primer dry on the other one. Quick trip to the store to get another one. (Trip No. 4.) Once my brother arrived and they started with the wall covering, it became apparent that we needed more paint. So, another quick trip to the store. (Trip No. 5.)
By late afternoon, they finished the task, and the room is beautiful! My mom chose a lovely shade of light grey, and they did a great job. The best part was that they even cleaned up afterward!
While there is no longer a castle painted on the wall, a sweet princess still sleeps there. Six days before he passed, my dad had a brief period of time where he was wide awake and alert. Mom, my brother and I were able to have a wonderful time with him, talking, laughing, crying and reminiscing about our lives together. When my brother and I left them alone for some privacy, my mom said to him, “You are my handsome prince!” And he replied to her, “You are my beautiful princess!” Aww, how precious! That was the last conversation we had with him, and we feel so blessed by that gift.
Castle room, or Gigi’s room, it doesn’t matter what we call it. It’s still a princess room. And I know there’s still a little bit of magic dust on the beautiful gray walls, perfectly suitable for my daddy’s beautiful princess!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Farewell, princess room
