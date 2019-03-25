Winder man killed in vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

A Winder man died following a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Shawn Strackbein, 47, was traveling on Langford Road near Corner Oak Drive in unincorporated Norcross around 3:45 a.m. when he lost control of his GMC Safari near a curve. The vehicle struck a curb and started to roll, and Strackbein, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved and the stretch of road was closed for a little more than two hours.
The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit was continuing to investigate the accident Monday.
