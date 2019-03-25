Winder man killed in vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Monday, March 25. 2019
Comments (0)
A Winder man died following a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Shawn Strackbein, 47, was traveling on Langford Road near Corner Oak Drive in unincorporated Norcross around 3:45 a.m. when he lost control of his GMC Safari near a curve. The vehicle struck a curb and started to roll, and Strackbein, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved and the stretch of road was closed for a little more than two hours.
The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit was continuing to investigate the accident Monday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.