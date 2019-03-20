Friday’s boys’ match at Apalachee High School was another physical battle between the Wildcats and crosstown rival Winder-Barrow, and both teams had their opportunities.
In the end, it was the home team that capitalized as the Wildcats scored a pair of second-half goals to pick up a 2-0 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA victory.
“I’ve been telling the guys this was going to be a tough game,” said Apalachee coach Chad Hooper, whose team won its third straight contest to improve to 5-3-2 overall and 3-2 in region play prior to Tuesday’s home match with Gainesville. “They’re all friends with these boys and they all play together outside of school on club teams. (Winder-Barrow is) a very talented team and I knew it was going to be tough. We’ve been doing really well in the second half of our games but we’ve still got some things to work on.”
The first half of Friday’s match, which was originally scheduled to be played at Winder-Barrow but was moved to due to poor field conditions from rainy weather, went by scoreless despite both teams having a couple of shots on goal apiece.
Winder-Barrow missed a golden opportunity early in the second half when Apalachee goalkeeper Ronal Galindo got caught too far outside the net and the Bulldoggs had an open look. But the Wildcats’ back line was able to recover and clear the ball out.
Less than a minute later, Apalachee sophomore striker Corbin Cutter made the Bulldoggs pay, putting one in the back of the net to give the Wildcats the lead with 36 minutes left in the match. The Wildcats got some insurance with about 10 minutes left when junior striker Nestor Perla took a direct free kick off a Winder-Barrow hand ball and buried it in the upper right corner to make it 2-0.
Cutter and Perla have continued to build off their strong campaigns in 2018 and remain lethal forces up top for the Wildcats.
“You don’t have to be a senior to be a leader. You can show leadership on the field by how you play and how you act, and I think both of those young me do that to a ‘T,’” Hooper said of his star forwards. “They just have a never-give-up attitude and are fighters. It’s going to take more guys like that to step up for us to get to where we want to be.”
The Wildcats also got a strong performance in goal from Galindo, who came up with a couple of huge stops and made a brilliant save with 27 minutes left, diving outstretched to his left to snag a shot and deny what would have been the equalizer.
“I’ve always admired his work ethic,” Hooper said of his junior keeper. “He’s constantly trying to better himself and always gives 100 percent, no matter how bruised and sore he might be. He’s a silent presence back there, but he’s definitely a presence.”
While the Wildcats were celebrating the victory, Winder-Barrow coach Levi Karas was left shaking his head at another tough loss for the Bulldoggs, who dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in region play entering Tuesday’s home match with Dacula. It was the first time in region play that the Bulldoggs had lost by more than one goal and came on the heels of a penalty-kick loss at Gainesville on March 12.
“It’s frustrating because I think we’re playing really good soccer,” Karas said. “Ultimately what it comes down to is finishing those opportunities. When you have those chances like we did tonight and you don’t make them, it changes the momentum and the outcome of the game. I’m proud of the effort the guys are playing with. We’ve just got to be more clinical with the ball and put those shots in the back of the net.”
That was also the message Hooper had for his team as the Wildcats prepared to start the second run-through of the region slate and looks to navigate through a balanced region to grab one of the four state playoff spots.
“We’re going to have to finish every opportunity we get because it’s going to be very limited like it was tonight,” Hooper said. “The good teams are the ones that finish those.”
Apalachee lost 8-0 to Gainesville on Tuesday to drop to 5-4-2 and 3-3. Winder-Barrow fell 3-0 to Dacula to drop to 3-7 and 0-6.
Apalachee girls 8, Winder-Barrow 0
In the girls’ match Friday, Apalachee scored early and often, cruising to a shutout of an injury-riddled Winder-Barrow to pick up its third straight victory and move to 4-5-1 overall and 3-2 in the region entering play Tuesday. They evented their record Tuesday and moved to 4-2 in region play with a 3-2 overtime win against Gainesville.
Five different Lady Wildcats scored Friday. Junior Sarah Currey notched a hat trick with three first-half goals. Freshman Victoria Johnson added two second-half goals, and juniors Caitlyn Evans and Skylar Gordon and sophomore Emily Hale also scored.
“We’ve had a rough first half of the season and some tough games so it was nice to see them enjoy themselves and get some in the back of the net,” Apalachee co-head coach Paul Thornton said. “I think we are building and getting better. We’re starting to figure out our identity with all the seniors we lost last season, and we’re starting to realize who we are and we’re seeing that on the field.
“We had a pretty tough pre-region schedule and we’re reaping the benefits of struggling through those early games now.”
The Lady Wildcats got on the board just under five minutes into the match when Currey broke free down the left side and put a shot past Winder-Barrow keeper Erin Dinh. They scored again less than two minutes later when Evans put one in off a corner and then went up 3-0 when Currey scored on a header off a Taylor Salvaggio throw-in with 23:04 left in the first half. Currey completed her hat trick at the 7:05 mark, fielding a pass from Johnson on the left end and finishing.
Johnson made it 5-0 with 32:26 left in the match off an assist from Hale, and then Johnson returned the favor four minutes later, setting up Hale for a score. Johnson tacked on one more with 19:59 left and then Gordon capped the scoring with 4:07 remaining.
“They’re buying into that philosophy (of balanced scoring),” Thornton said. “We don’t have a superstar that’s going to carry the team on her shoulders. They’re going to have to work together as team.”
Apalachee once again got strong play on the defensive end from centerbacks Macky Clark and Andrella Delacruz and senior Nancy Romero recorded another shutout in goal and went up the ladder to deny a goal by the Lady Bulldoggs (1-8-1, 0-6 following a 10-0 loss to Dacula on Tuesday) in the first half.
Thornton has been pleased with the progress of the senior keeper, who took over this year for a graduated four-year starter in Emily Brooks.
“Nancy is gaining confidence,” he said. “She’s had the tools all along, but you come into a spotlight position like goalie, and you’re under a microscope.
“She’s starting to get that confidence and her teammates have confidence in her.”
