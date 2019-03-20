Baseball: Two-out walks, errors prove costly for AHS in loss to Habersham

Facing a highly-touted pitcher, Apalachee delivered a punch Monday night against Habersham Central.
But the Raiders punched back and took advantage of some costly two-out walks and errors by the Wildcats’ pitching and defense to pull away for a 10-3 road victory in both teams’ GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener, the first of a three-game series this week.
The Raiders (13-3, 1-0 region) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, all after the first two batters were retired, to break a tie and added three more two-out runs in the sixth to put it out of reach.
That was all the support Habersham senior right-hander Alex McFarlane needed as the Miami commit and potential MLB draft pick went six innings and struck out 11 Wildcat hitters to pick up the win on the mound. Payton Irvin worked a perfect seventh, striking out the side to nail down the Habersham victory.
With a handful of scouts in attendance and sporting radar guns, McFarlane consistently popped a fast ball in the mid-90s and coupled that with a devastating curve that kept the Wildcat hitters off balance for most of the night.
“I’m very proud of how we hit the ball early, and we came out with some fight tonight,” Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said. “I tip my hat to (McFarlane). He’s a great pitcher. Our guys didn’t back down and went after him and got into his secondary pitch.
“Unfortunately, that secondary pitch was tough. That’s a big-league curve ball for sure.”
After the Raiders grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Ryle Woodruff, the Wildcats (9-6, 0-1) answered back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. Austin Holbrook led off the frame with a solo home run to left field. Back-to-back one-out singles by Apalachee pitcher Hunter Parks and Alecsi Lopez and a throwing error put runners on second and third with one out. Courtesy runner Luke Woodall then came home on a balk by McFarlane, and Alex Cook’s RBI groundout drove in Lopez to make it 3-1.
But the Raiders responded in the fourth, taking advantage of an outward blowing wind with a pair of solo shots by Irvin and Logan Hare to tie it at 3-3.
Parks retired the first two Habersham hitters in the fifth, but McFarlane helped himself out by battling back from behind in the count to draw a two-out walk. McFarlane then stole second and moved to third when a dribbler off the bat of Colby Jones got under the glove of Apalachee shortstop Chase Chancey. Irvin then laced a single to left to put the Raiders on top, and after a walk by Hogan Pitts, Hare ripped a bases-clearing double into the left-center-field gap to make it 7-3.
Parks was the tough-luck loser on the hill as only two of his seven runs surrendered in five innings of work were earned.
McFarlane had a two-out RBI single in the sixth off Chris Miller, and a two-run double off the bat of Irvin made it 10-3. Apalachee put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the sixth in a last-ditch attempt to get back in the game, but McFarlane finished with a flurry, freezing Kyle Jones on a called third strike to complete his night.
Irvin led the Raiders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs. Holbrook and Jake Hopkins had two hits apiece to lead the Wildcats.
“We had them down early and had a chance to close it down, and we didn’t do it,” Bailey said. “It’s a learning curve for us, and we’ve got to learn to put people away.”
The loss came after a 11-1, six-inning win over Bethlehem Christian Academy at Coolray Field on Friday. Chancey went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs in the win. Parks was 4-for-4, Hopkins went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and AJ Forbing went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs driven in.
The Wildcats’ series was set to resume Wednesday in Mt. Airy and will wrap up back at Apalachee on Friday with a 5:55 p.m. first pitch.
With the region grind now underway and only a day in between games, Bailey said the Wildcats don’t have time to dwell on the region-opening loss.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to bounce back,” Bailey said. “Baseball’s one of those games where you get to lace them up again and play. (Habersham is) a tough place to play, but that’s part of why we scheduled the Banks County game — to give us a bus ride where we can be prepared for that kind of environment and situation.”
